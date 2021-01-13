British Heart Foundation cancels 2021 London to Brighton Bike Ride

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has cancelled its flagship event the London to Brighton Bike Ride for this year, due to the pandemic meaning there is high risk of having to call it off at the last minute.

The announcement comes at a time when the charity is having to cut its funding for new research in half due to the impact of Covid-19 on its fundraising.

Each year around 15,000 cyclists take part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride, which raised a record-breaking £3.1 million in 2018. Now, the BHF is encouraging all would-be entrants to take on its virtual cycling challenge, MyCycle, or the London to Brighton Off-Road Bike Ride instead for 2021.

MyCycle has three challenges suitable for riders of all cycling abilities: 100, 200 or 300+ miles over 30 days to raise funds for the BHF’s research. The distance can be covered on the road or in the gym, individually, or as part of a team.

The BHF’s 75-mile London to Brighton Off-Road Bike Ride on 4 September 2021 is another option for those keen to take to the saddle this year for the BHF.

Liam O’Reilly, Head of the Events at the British Heart Foundation, said:

“It’s heart breaking to have to cancel our London to Brighton Bike Ride for a second year and we know that many people will be disappointed by the decision. The uncertainty surrounding continued Covid-19 restrictions for large scale events coupled with a high financial risk of cancellation at short notice left us with no choice. But we’re determined to return with a bigger and better event in 2022. “We’re incredibly grateful to the thousands of cyclists that take part in the event each year, pedalling the 54 miles from London to Brighton to raise funds for our life saving research into heart and circulatory diseases. “Heart and circulatory diseases take one in four lives in the UK and right now, people living with these conditions are being hit hardest by the pandemic. Covid-19 has had a huge impact on our research funding so it’s crucial we do everything possible to maintain our progress for the millions of people who need us. That’s why we’re urging people to take on a different event for the BHF this year like our virtual cycling event, MyCycle, or the London to Brighton Off-Road Bike Ride.”

L2B is the BHF’s flagship event and over 40 years old. Since its inception, elite and novice riders alike have pedalled over 41 million miles between them to help the charity raise tens of millions for the charity’s research.

