BHF charity shops team up with Depop

British Heart Foundation is expanding on a successful trial with fashion marketplace app Depop by rolling out training to its shop staff to let them list items directly on the app.

Since teaming up with the app, the charity’s Depop shop has made nearly £10,000, making one of the site’s top sellers. BHF already partners with eBay, where, according to the charity, its store is already the largest online charity reseller in Europe.

Its Depop online shop offers selection of secondhand goods, including vintage dresses, one-of-a-kind tops and jackets, retro sportswear and luxury branded pieces.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, Retail Director at the British Heart Foundation, said:

“We are delighted with the popularity of our Depop account and feel we have been truly embraced by its community of online shoppers who are looking for quality preloved items. “Depop has given us a great opportunity to sell to an audience looking for special ‘one of a kind’ items at affordable prices, and who value the importance of shopping preloved. “The coronavirus crisis had a huge impact on the BHF’s income and will continue to do so for years to come. By shopping with the BHF via our Depop shop, you will help us continue our vital heart research, and support the 7.4 million people living with heart and circulatory diseases who need us now more than ever.”

Peter Semple, Chief Marketing Officer at Depop, said:

“At Depop, we’ve always been focused on championing and believing in the value of second hand as an alternative to shopping new, and charity shops have always played a natural, yet huge, role in helping to increase demand for unwanted clothes.” “The brilliant nature of charities is that they offer such a wide variety of pieces that can appeal to everyone, so that’s something that British Heart Foundation has replicated perfectly when expanding on to Depop and seeing success across the board with their shop.” “Throughout the coronavirus crisis, we’ve been proud to be a valuable resource to charities like British Heart Foundation to help them continue to operate their businesses safely and successfully while physical retail closed, vital volunteering numbers decreased, and donations increased significantly.”

BHF’s net income has fallen by around 50% this financial year due to the months-long closure of its 740 shops for several months and cancellation of many fundraising events. Every item sold through the BHF’s Depop shop will help the BHF in its recovery and raise funds for its research.

More on British Heart Foundation:

BHF to launch postal donation service 12 June 2020

BHF accelerates store reopening after successful trial 20 July 2020

Amanda Bringans to leave BHF as charity restructures 17 September 2020