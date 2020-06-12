BHF to launch postal donation service

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is launching a post-to-donate service this month, to help people give safely as the UK exits lockdown.

Throughout June and July the BHF will start to reopen its 750 nationwide shops and stores with new safety measures in place including the new postal donation service, which will enable people to donate smaller items to the charity without visiting a shop.

The charity is hoping people will donate:

Electronics – iPhones, iPads and high-end electronics

Clothing, dresses or designer brands

Records – 7″, 10″ and 12″ vinyl records

Video games – vintage console games (1990s/early 2000s)

Shoes

Collectable items such as coins and stamps

Jewellery

Ornaments

Camera equipment – cameras, tripods, bags, filters, lens

Toys – toy cars, vans, trucks, kid’s dolls and vintage teddy bears

The items will be sold either online via the charity’s eBay store or at a BHF shop.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, BHF Retail Director, said:

“Our charity shops run purely on the support of the public, which is why we never take for granted a camera, record or video game that’s donated to us. Every item we sell helps fund our vital research.” “Our new postal donation service is quick, easy and free. It’s the perfect solution if your local BHF shop is not yet open and you have items you want to give, or you’re simply not ready to head to the high street.”

Freepost labels can be requested online webpage, and will then be emailed over. People can choose to either print the label off or bring the email in to a Collect+ drop off point to be printed off there. Packages can be up to 10kg.

All donations given to the BHF will now be rested for 72 hours before being placed on the shop floor. Customers will also be able to donate at new contact-free donation points which will be set up at every BHF shop entrance. For larger donations to home stores the BHF will be restarting its free collection service once home stores reopen, ensuring all pick-ups are socially distanced.