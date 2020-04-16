Mass-participation event organisers unite for UK charities with The 2.6 Challenge

Mass participation event organisers including parkrun, London Landmarks, Virgin Sport and London Marathon Events have united to support the UK’s charities with the launch of The 2.6 Challenge.

The 2.6 Challenge begins on Sunday 26 April, which should have been the date of the 40th edition of the London Marathon. It challenges the public to come up with an activity based around the numbers 2.6 or 26, and to fundraise or donate to Save the UK’s Charities via The 2.6 Challenge website. It is open to anyone of any age but all activities must follow the Government guidelines on exercise and social distancing.

For the next 15 days we are The #TwoPointSixChallenge and together, we are going to help save the UK's charities. 🦸‍♀️🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/uhDWyKYlw3 — The #TwoPointSixChallenge (@LondonMarathon) April 16, 2020

The full line up of mass-participation events organisers behind The 2.6 Challenge are: Human Race, parkrun, The Great Run Company, Run 4 Wales, Grounded Events, London Landmarks, Virgin Sport, Limelight Sports, Threshold Sports, Running High and London Marathon Events. The design and website has been created by Studio Republic and the social media campaign by LiveWire Sport, with both agencies working pro bono.

The campaign is also supported by the Charities Aid Foundation, the Institute of Fundraising, the Small Charities Coalition, the Office for Civil Society, Sport England, sportscotland, Sport Wales, Let’s Do This, Virgin Money Giving and JustGiving.

Nick Rusling, Co-Chair of the Mass Participation Sports Organisers group (MSO) and CEO of Human Race, said:

“You can run or walk 2.6 miles, 2.6km or for 26 minutes. You could do the same in your home or garden, go up and down the stairs 26 times, juggle for 2.6 minutes, do a 26 minute exercise class or get 26 people on a video call and do a 26 minute workout – anything you like. We want people to get active, have fun and raise money to help Save the UK’s Charities by giving money or raising funds for the charity close to your heart.”

Hugh Brasher, Co-Chair of MSO and Event Director of London Marathon Events, added:

“For many of the UK’s charities, the day of the London Marathon is the biggest fundraising day of the year. One of the founding pillars of the London Marathon was ‘to show how the family of mankind can be united’. We hope that The 2.6 Challenge, which starts on the day our 40th Race should have taken place, will embody that spirit and inspire people, families and communities to fundraise for their chosen charity to help Save the UK’s Charities. Right now, our vulnerable members of society need the help of charities more than ever before. We are asking everyone to create a 2.6 Challenge of their own and raise funds or pledge a donation.”

More information is available on The 2.6 Challenge website.