Amanda Bringans to leave BHF as charity restructures

British Heart Foundation Fundraising Director Amanda Bringans is among three Executive Directors to leave the charity as it restructures, it has announced.

The charity announced the restructure in response to an expected 50% fall in its income this financial year due to the Covid-enforced temporary closure of its shops and cancellation of many of its fundraising events. It is anticipating having to cut its budget for new research by around £50 million this year. It also expects to lose 300 roles but hopes that up to half of this number will be met by current vacancies.



As part of the restructure, its marketing and fundraising activities will be unified and a team will be created, led by a new Executive Director, to build on work already underway to integrate BHF‘s fundraising, engagement and marketing activities.

It is moving from eight directorates to six, with three Executive Directors – Amanda Bringans, Director of Marketing & Engagement Carolan Davidge, and Director of Healthcare Innovation Jacob West leaving to pursue new opportunities.

Bringans joined as Fundraising Director in 2015 and has overseen a 20% growth in the charity’s annual fundraised income. She has also led a full review of its fundraising strategy, set up sector-leading planning, performance and innovation teams, and developed its philanthropy and corporate partnership capabilities. She will leave her role at the end of October.

Carolan Davidge joined in 2014, following 10 years at Cancer Research UK. At BHF, she has re-focused the marketing strategy and launched the charity’s brand proposition, ‘Beat Heartbreak Forever’. She will oversee the merger of the fundraising and marketing directorates before leaving in March next year to pursue a portfolio career as a leadership coach and NHS non-executive director.

Bringans commented:

“My five years at the BHF have been amongst my most treasured times in the sector. The merger of the fundraising and marketing teams is the natural next step for the BHF and I’m fully supportive of the change. The drive, energy, sense of fun and determination of the fundraising team is something I will always remember and miss so much, and I feel confident that the BHF will go from strength to strength.”

Speaking on the changes, Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive at the British Heart Foundation, said:

“The coronavirus crisis is the biggest challenge we’ve faced in our 60-year history, and we need to take bold steps to protect our life saving work. “The action we’re taking should give confidence to our colleagues, supporters and beneficiaries that we will maximise every aspect of what we do in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives, and that we will thrive as the nation’s heart charity despite the challenges ahead. “We know this announcement comes at a difficult time for our talented BHF team. Whilst the decisions affecting my Executive Team have been taken, the implications for the rest of the organisation and the two new Directorates are still to be agreed and initial proposals for how this might look will form part of the collective consultation.”

She added: