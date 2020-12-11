Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

2020 Christmas adverts supporting charities

Posted by on 11 December 2020
2020 Christmas adverts supporting charities

 

Following a tough year for charities, it’s inspiring to see a range of companies supporting worthwhile causes this . Here’s a selection of our favourite corporate Christmas adverts that are part of a charity partnership.

The Body Shop

 

 

The Body Shop have teamed up with Channel 4 to launch a series of adverts raising awareness of UK female . The cosmetic company is using its first ever Christmas campaign to support End Youth Homelessness – a UK-wide movement of local charities that have joined forces to tackle youth homelessness. The powerful videos tell the stories of young women through spoken-word poetry, performed by artist Rasheeda Page-Muir.

Disney

 

 

Disney and Make-A-Wish are celebrating 40 years of their partnership with this animated ad. The short, called ‘From our family to yours’ follows the story of Lola, her granddaughter and their Mickey Mouse teddy. The plush Mickey Mouse featured in the advert is available to purchase, with 25% of the purchase price going to to help them grant more wishes.

Marks & Spencer

 

 

This year, M&S have released not one, but nine Christmas adverts showcasing their festive food. Each of the videos is narrated by a different celebrity, including Olivia Colman, Jeremy Irons, and Naomie Harris. Marks and Spencer has made a donation to each of the celebrities’ chosen charity, giving a total of £2 million. The selected charities include The Hope Foundation, Anthony Nolan and My Sisters’ House. The adverts are being released on a weekly basis in the run up to Christmas Day.

Papa John’s

 

 

Pizza chain Papa John’s have released a scaled-back Christmas advert: a series of messages on pizza boxes, explaining that this year they’ve decided to put their “dough to better use”. The money they would have spent on an advert is being instead donated to Crisis and The Trussell Trust to tackle hunger and homelessness this Christmas. They’ve also launched a festive feast meal deal, with 50p from each sale going to the charities.

John Lewis

 

 

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a John Lewis advert. Their highly anticipated campaign encourages viewers to “give a little love” this year. They’re working with FareShare and Home-Start to reach over 100,000 families. The retailer is doing this by donating 1p from every transaction made with a My John Lewis card and donating all profits from their “Give a Little Love” product range.

