Charity Christmas appeal films 2020: the round up (part two)

Don’t panic but it’s really only a fortnight until Christmas Day. Here then is part two of our charity Christmas appeal films round up for this year, including NHS Charities Together’s first.

NHS Charities Together

NHS Charities Together has released its first Christmas film, which sees Santa himself nursed back to health by NHS staff, just in time for Christmas Day. The film, made with guidance from NHS professionals, is part of a wider campaign encouraging the public to buy gifts that give back to NHS staff. The proceeds will go to NHS charities across the UK this Christmas so they can provide more support to NHS staff, volunteers and patients. British singer songwriter, Birdy, recorded an exclusive version of her 2011 track ‘People help the people’ especially for the campaign. The song was performed and recorded acoustically on her piano at home during lockdown.

Samaritans

This year’s Samaritans film tells the story of Jason, who called Samaritans one Christmas after losing his job, family and finally his mother. He could see no way forward, but that call to Samaritans changed his story.

Age UK

Age UK has launched its No one should have no one campaign highlighting how older people are looking at a Christmas like no other in living memory, and asking for donations to help fund its friendship and advice services and help it be there for older people facing a challenging time alone. The campaign, which proved successful last year for the charity, was launched online with three new real-life stories from Amrita, Marjorie and Roy who use the charity’s national telephone friendship service. It is also being supported by TV advertising including an All4 BVOD (broadcaster video on demand) creative where viewers can choose whose story they would like to watch.

Parkinsons

Parkinson’s latest fundraising and awareness campaign is ‘Time for Can’, based on how the charity’s work can overturn the ‘can’t’ effects on people with the condition, to the ‘cans’ that they can achieve through donations and support. The ‘Time for Can’ campaign is being spearheaded by a new national TV advert which is a first for 10 years from Parkinson’s UK. The campaign highlights Parkinson’s as the fastest growing neurological condition in the UK – hence the urgent need for donations so research to find a cure can continue. The launch of the campaign coincided with several recent TV appearances by actor Michael J Fox who has Parkinson’s.

Cats Protection

Cats Protection has joined forces with TV presenter Holly Willoughby and Academy Award®-winning animators Aardman Studios for its Christmas campaign “Casper’s Magical Journey”, inspired by the true story of a young boy and his missing cat. The three-minute animation launched on 25 November on social media, with shorter versions airing on TV during December. Five-year-old white cat Casper went missing from his home in Plymouth in 2017, much to the distress of owner Anna Day and her 12-year-old son Daniel. Three years later, Casper turned up 55 miles away at Cats Protection’s Cornwall Adoption Centre near Truro and, thanks to his microchip was able to be reunited with his family. Holly Willoughby provided the voiceover for mum Anna.

At 5 years old Merryn was diagnosed with a brain tumour. CLIC Sargent Social Worker Anna was there from day one, so Merryn and her family didn't have to face cancer alone. Donate today and help families going through their darkest times this Christmas. https://t.co/afa5SOqamR pic.twitter.com/PyBLVTJAY1 — CLIC Sargent (@CLIC_Sargent) November 16, 2020

Clic Sargent

Clic Sargent’s Christmas appeal film focuses on its frontline workers who help young cancer patients and their families through their darkest times. At five years old Merryn was diagnosed with a brain tumour. CLIC Sargent Social Worker Anna was there from day one, and Merryn’s parents share a glimpse of their recent catch up with Anna in the film and share how important this support has been.

WWF UK

This year’s WWF UK ad highlights the importance of home for both wildlife and people. It tells a magical story of a young girl following a mysterious trail on her way home from a music class. She sees hints and glimpses of an elephant in her town, which culminates in a poignant ‘meeting’ of the two – one with the power to change the world for the other. The concept highlights the issue of elephant habitat encroachment and the need for people and elephants to have homes where they can thrive.

RNIB

RNIB’s Open Christmas appeal film focuses on Keira and finds out how the charity has helped her experience so many good things and enjoy a truly open Christmas – one that is more accessible, more inclusive and even more magical. It also has an animated Christmas appeal film, which sees Keira team up with Santa to make good things happen for all children with vision impairment this Christmas.

NSPCC

NSPCC’s Here for Children appeal highlights how Christmas won’t be so merry for lots of children, and how abuse has worsened for many during the pandemic. It asks for support for Childline, to help more calls be answered over the holiday period.

How you could help someone like Omar get out of the cold ⬇️ Despite government help, people are still facing a hard winter on the streets. Access to a safe place to stay has become a lottery. Join our call for #SomewhereSafe for everyone this winter.https://t.co/8HXSYOqmyy pic.twitter.com/F5Z69hcUnF — Shelter (@Shelter) December 9, 2020

Shelter

Shelter is asking people to join it in calling for everyone to have #SomewhereSafe to stay this winter. The charity is appealing to people to sign its Christmas card to Homelessness Minister, Kelly Tolhurst MP to let her know that their wish is for her to clearly set out to councils that everyone should be accommodated. The film focuses on the story of homeless teenager Omar.

Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities is asking people to support its Christmas Bedside Appeal and donate to keep families close by their child’s hospital bed this Christmas. Its film shows lots of families in its home away from home accommodation.

Spurgeons Children’s Charity

Spurgeons Children’s Charity is asking people to donate to help it support more children in the UK through its programmes, which include Young Carers, BeLeave, which supports girls and young women at risk of exploitation from gangs, Invisible Walls, which helps maintain relationships between fathers in prison and their families.

The fallout of Covid-19 has pushed people all over the world, like Beatrice and her family, into #hunger. This #Christmas you can help people come together to fight it. Watch BELOW ⬇️ to find out more and if you can, support our appeal at https://t.co/M6JGa2LL5O #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/OUTDEZV5vF — Oxfam (@oxfamgb) December 7, 2020

Oxfam

Oxfam’s Christmas fundraising appeal ‘Together Against Hunger’ is raising funds to help some of the poorest families around the world that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

