Supporter’s Christmas card campaign lives on

Action Medical Research has launched its 2018 Christmas card campaign, the annual campaign set up in 2012 by its supporter Lynn Tait who died last year.

The designs and campaign are the product of donations by people in the greetings card industry.

Lincolnshire artist Hannah Dale, who had donated card designs in previous years, has taken over the initiative by spearheading the campaign. She said: “The Christmas card initiative has raised a lot of money for Action in the last few years and it meant such a lot to Lynn – I really felt it would be a shame if it didn’t continue.

“There is a lot of talent in the greeting card industry, and so many generous people who have been happy to donate their skills and services.”

100% of income donated

All of the artists involved are members of the Ladder Club, a networking group which was set up by Lynn to help new members of the greetings card industry.

As well as the contributing artists, a number of other people have donated their time, skill and resources in order to ensure that 100% of the proceeds from sales will go to Action.

They include:

card printers Loxleys

paper and card providers GF Smith

envelope manufacturer Enveco

cello bag provider Fulcrum

Action’s Head of Community Fundraising and Major Giving David Graham said: “We cannot thank everyone enough for all they have done to help make this year’s fundraising campaign possible. The card designs are all fantastic; I think it just shows the broad depth of talent within the Ladder Club which is a nice testament to Lynn’s legacy.

“On behalf of Action to everyone involved: the printers, the envelope makers, all the talented artists and of course Hannah – who kindly spearheaded this year’s campaign – I just want to say ‘Thank you’.”

2018 designs

This year there are nine different designs, with each pack of five costing £3.50. Postage and packing is free for orders of six packs or more. The cards can be bought online.

Hannah Dale explained her involvement in the campaign, saying: “My daughter was born with a congenital heart condition and had to have surgery when she was very young.

“As her parents, we realise how fortunate we are that she is now a very healthy little girl; it certainly makes you appreciate the work that Action does and I’m just so proud to be involved with this campaign.”