From socks to Penguins: 8 products raising funds for charities

Here is a selection of products now or recently raising funds for a range of charities and good causes.

EST1897 rainbow jewellery

EST1897 has launched a limited edition rainbow jewellery collection designed to support frontline workers where 100% of the profits will be donated to NHS charities. The limited-edition silver and enamel jewellery range features a fine 45cm Necklace, 16cm Bracelet and a pair of silver 12mm stud earrings all featuring the iconic rainbow logo including the ‘NHS Blue’ within the design. Ordering the range includes free delivery and H&T Ltd and EST1897.co.uk will be donating 100% of all profits made on this collection.

Society Socks

Society Socks aims to donate a million pairs of socks a year to those in need. For every pair of socks it sells, a pair is donated to charity, with Society Socks focusing on giving them to homeless shelters.

GiftsOnline 4U

Spalding-based personalised gifts online retailer GiftsOnline4U has started working with WaterHarvest. GiftsOnline4U has chosen a selection of dedicated gifts, and for each one sold, the company will donate the profits to WaterHarvest which will use the funds to produce Taankas or specialised water stores that collect water during the monsoon season.

Quench Sea

A portable, handheld device that instantly turns seawater into fresh drinking water and weighs less than a bag of sugar is available to pre-order from Indiegogo. Quench Sea is capable of making up to two litres of palatable water per hour through a manual handle-powered unit that fits into a small bag. Each full price purchase will see the company provide one additional device for use by humanitarian clean water partners. Those who don’t need one personally can also choose to donate £25 on Indiegogo towards the cost of a single device and the company will pass this device onto its partners.

To show our continued support for our adopted Humboldt penguins, we’re donating all cash profits from our @mcvities Penguin Bar sales next week to @chesterzoo! 🐧 Pick up a pack of Penguin Bars and know you’re helping support an amazing cause! 🐒🐘🐅🦍 https://t.co/CpEQfVf3HD pic.twitter.com/QOCgFnrCVO — Iceland Foods ❄️ (@IcelandFoods) June 12, 2020

McVitie’s Penguins at Iceland

Iceland has been supporting Chester Zoo during the pandemic, first adopting the zoo’s Humboldt penguins, and then earlier this month announcing it would be donating all profits from McVitie’s Penguin bars to it until 22 June.

WaterAid Father’s Day gifts

WaterAid released a special range of e-gifts for Father’s Day that helped provide clean water and decent toilets across the world. The alternatives to the usual socks, ties, and cuff links included, for DIY enthusiasts, the Totally Cool Tools Toolkit at £15, containing essential tools that will ensure communities are able to look after pumps and taps to make sure water keeps flowing. Complete toilets could be built for £54 through the Bog Builder, while a Handy Hand Pump was also available for £37, providing cleaner and easier access to water for a whole community.

Cook for Charity book

Top London restaurants have donated recipes for a cookbook in aid of NHS Charities Together. Cook for Charity is packed with 65 recipes donated from a range of UK restaurants and chefs, including the likes of Marcus Wareing, Franco Manca, The Hind’s Head, Dishoom, Hawksmoor, The Good Egg, Lina Stores and MEATliquor. It is illustrated by Hannah Robinson. Cook for Charity raised £5,000 in the first week after launching the fundraiser and has now reached almost £9,000 of its £10k target. It is available to download for a minimum donation of £5. All donations will go directly to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

Blank White Space artwork & gift sets

Online art sourcing service Blank White Space, has launched a new collection of artwork, including limited edition gift sets to raise money for domestic violence charity The Nia Project. As part of the new ‘The Art of Creating A Sanctuary’ collection, a limited edition gift set brings together three small, luxury, East London brands, three artists and one charity, in the form of a Grace and Thorn houseplant and pot, a Earl of East scented candle and a print from the Sanctuary Collection, with 10% of the proceeds going to domestic violence charity The Nia Project.