IWITOT returns next week with supporter experience special

A special edition IWITOT will take place next week, focused on the supporter experience.

The 9 December will see 12 speakers take to the virtual stage between 2pm – 5pm for an afternoon of talks. Each one will have seven minutes to inspire the audience with an example of a great supporter experience that they wish they’d thought of themselves.

The live Zoom webinar is being hosted by Camille St-Omer Donaldson of British Red Cross and Joe Burnett of SOFII, and will also feature live interviews and question and answer sessions with the speakers themselves.

Tickets start at £10 and discounts of up to 50% off are available to teams who want to send five or more fundraisers. A special promo code to enter at checkout is available for this from joanna@sofii.org.

The virtual conference will also be available online for one month post-event.

Confirmed speakers include:

Shabby Amini – Independent Fundraising Consultant

Julia Ammon – Blesma

Catherine Deakin – Changing Faces

Lianne Howard-Dace – Independent Fundraising Consultant

Nisha Motwani – Financial Ombudsman

Simone Owens – PA Research Foundation, Australia

Annie Perez – ActionAid

Amy Petterson – RAF Association

Lesley Pinder – British Red Cross

Natasha Rosenthall – DTV Global

Ula Saiegh – The Asthma UK & British Lung Foundation Partnership

Bethany Smith – MS Queensland, Australia

SOFII is presenting the special edition IWITOT in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, and with headline sponsor The Dragonfly Agency.

Ken Burnett, SOFII Trustee has said:

“SOFII is thrilled to be able to welcome fundraisers back to IWITOT for one last event in 2020. It has been a tough year for the sector, and we could not be happier that this edition champions the charities that are giving their donors a great supporter experience. “Over the years IWITOT has come to mean fast-paced, sparkly, concise creative lessons from fresh speakers. It means an afternoon of electric, contagious passion, plus tons of learning for fundraisers from great causes large and small. And best of all, if you attend, you’re sure to pick up an idea or two that could help raise more funds for your own organisation.”

