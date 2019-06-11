Training provider offers 100 charities & CICs unlimited access to learning & development courses

Training provider Inspire, Motivate and Engage has launched an initiative to give 100 charities and CICs unlimited access to over 40 professional development courses for the price of one individual account.

Launching today, 11 June, Inspire, Motivate and Engage has set up the scheme to sponsor organisations that make a social impact, and those interested can register their interest here.

The course categories include; management and leadership, diversity and inclusion, Microsoft training, wellbeing in the workplace, digital marketing, as well as charity specific courses such as advocacy and a charity trustee training course. Each of the 40+ courses are one-hour long.

The charities and CICs selected will be granted organisational access, providing all staff with access to the courses. Access is uncapped, meaning an unlimited number of staff can view the courses during the year but beneficiaries will only pay the price of an individual account. This equates to £75 per month for those in the UK or $140 for those based in Australia or the US.

Inspire, Motivate & Engage will support each beneficiary for 12 months. After this time, charities can retain their place on the programme by providing notice one month prior to the end of the partnership term.

Claire Given, Programme Director said: