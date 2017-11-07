I Want To Talk At That returns for 2018

Do you fancy sharing your fundraising ideas in front of 250 other fundraisers, but don’t have much experience of public speaking?

I Wish I’d Thought of That will be back next year, and so too will I Want To Talk At That, the competition for three new and up-and-coming fundraisers to win a speaker’s slot at this popular event.

IWTTAT and IWITOT? OMG!

I Wish I’d Thought of That, or IWITOT, is an annual event at which eighteen speakers from the fundraising sector take to the stage to share the fundraising idea they wish they’d thought of. Organised by SOFII and sponsored by Open, the event is fast-paced, entertaining and inspiring.

Which is why in the past few years there has been a competition to broaden it out to fundraisers who perhaps wouldn’t normally think of speaking at such an event. Hence IWTTAT – I Want To Talk At That.

JSYK, there is mentoring

These up-and-coming fundraisers do not of course get dropped in at the deep end of public speaking. Each audition winner receives one-to-one support from experienced fundraising mentors to help ensure their speech matches the impact of other more experienced presenters on the day.

This year’s mentors are:

Julie Weston – Director, Global Fundraising Hub, Save the Children International

– Director, Global Fundraising Hub, Save the Children International Lucy Caldicott – Chief Executive, UpRising

– Chief Executive, UpRising Lucy Edwards – COO, Open

Last year’s FTW

Alfie Waldron, copywriter at Open, was one of three audition winners and he won the audience vote on the day for his talk about the marvellous Jean Bishop, the Bee Lady.

Waldron said: “Taking part in IWTTAT and speaking at IWITOT was the highlight of my year! I had a fantastic mentor, Andy Harris, who guided me through the process from start to finish. And I got to meet so many other kind and supportive people in our industry.”

He added: “If you’re toying with the idea of entering, my advice would be to just forget the excuses and go for it!”

ETA IWITOT

IWITOT 2018 will take place at Amnesty International’s Human Rights Action Centre in London on Thursday 18th January from 2pm-5pm. It will be followed by a drinks reception and award presentation from 5pm-7pm.

Auditions will take place on the afternoon of Friday 17th November at Holborn Studios, near Old Street in London.

Apply ASAP

To apply simply explain in no more than 200 words the fundraising idea that you wish you had though of, and why it is relevant now to other fundraisers. The only restriction is that the idea cannot be your own or from your organisation.

Send your IWITOT idea to fiona.pattison@opencreates.com by Monday 13th November 2017.

BFN.

WATCH: Alfie Waldron at IWITOT 2017

595 total views, 595 views today