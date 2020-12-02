Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Christmas gifts that give back

Posted by on 2 December 2020
With less than a month to go, there’s shopping to be done and plenty of items that will make good Christmas presents also benefit charities – here’s a selection.

 

Mulberry Sleep Mask

Mulberry Silk Eye Mask

It will certainly be a silent night with the rather luxurious Mulberry Silk Eye Mask from Drowsy. Available in a range of colours, this mask will ensure the recipient gets those extra Zzs in bed without any sort of light interruption. And, what’s even better is that £1 from each sale goes to Mind.

 

Big Issue North

This year has been tough for Big Issue vendors. To help out this Christmas, Big Issue North‘s online store has launched a festive range of products to raise funds for its vulnerable vendors. Options include a calendar featuring 12 exclusive recipes from chef Mary Ellen McTague, copies of  quarterly magazine The New Issue, Christmas cards, and an exclusive Christmas bundle.

 

John Lewis Give a Little Love range

Inspired by the poignant message of its 2020 Christmas advert, John Lewis has launched a “Give a Little Love” festive range. Within this collection are t-shirts, candles and stylish tote bags, and 100% of the proceeds from these charity gifts will go to Home-Start and FareShare.

 

Avon limited edition lipstick

Makeup fans might like to make a bold statement with the Limited Edition Perfectly Matte Lipstick from Avon. The cosmetics provider has teamed up with Refuge and Women’s Aid, with 50% of the sales from this lipstick benefitting these organisations.

 

Fanclub print

Fanclub

For those looking to support a small brand and give back to charity at the same time, Fanclub’s “A Change Is Going To Come” print inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement is something to consider. 100% of the proceedings from this stylish design will be donated to the social enterprise, The Black Curriculum.

 

TK Maxx blanket

TK Maxx cotton blanket

There’s nothing like cosying up by the fire under a warm blanket during the cold winter months. With TK Maxx’s Luxury Recycled Cotton Blanket, one can do just this, and £4.50 from every blanket sold will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

 

Sis4ers gin

Sis4ers Distillery peach gin

Salford-based business Sis4ers Distillery has formed a partnership with Hospitality Industry Mental Health Advocates, So Let’s Talk. For this, £2 from every bottle of their peach gin, Home at 10, sold will be donated to this organisation. 

 

Joules Woodland Edit

For Christmas gift that “looks good and does good”, there’s The Woodland Edit collection from Joules. In partnership with The Woodland Trust, the retailer has pledged to plant one tree for every item purchased from this selection.

 

Rare Birds Book Club

Championing the voices of women, Rare Birds Book Club has partnered with The Fawcett Society to launch a feminist book bundle, with three books by female authors. The proceeds of each sale of this bundle will go towards supporting the work that The Fawcett Society does for women’s rights and gender equality.

 

Tatty Devine

Tatty Devine Wild Collection

Tatty Devine has brought out The Wild Collection of animal jewellery, including brooches and necklaces featuring elephants, tigers, and more. £3 from each sale goes to WWF UK.

 

arthouse unlimited

ARTHOUSE Unlimited collection

ARTHOUSE Unlimited has a truly gorgeous range of items including its delicious chocolate bars, and all decorated by its artists who live with complex epilepsy and learning disabilities and difficulties and require varying levels of support. 100% of its sales revenue goes back into the enterprise. 

 

And one more:

Save The Children decorations

For those looking to spice up their tree, some charities, like Save the Children, are selling decorations that also raise funds. Why eat your veg when you can display it surrounded by tinsel and Christmas lights?

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

