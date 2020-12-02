Christmas gifts that give back

With less than a month to go, there’s shopping to be done and plenty of items that will make good Christmas presents also benefit charities – here’s a selection.

Mulberry Silk Eye Mask

It will certainly be a silent night with the rather luxurious Mulberry Silk Eye Mask from Drowsy. Available in a range of colours, this mask will ensure the recipient gets those extra Zzs in bed without any sort of light interruption. And, what’s even better is that £1 from each sale goes to Mind.

Just one month to go until Christmas!⁠ Do you still need to get your Christmas cards? If so, why not get your hands on our pun-tastic pack, costing just £3 for 5!⁠ Click here to get yours: https://t.co/GiA4YMAVb5 pic.twitter.com/xi6l8D3xFf — Big Issue North (@bigissuenorth) November 24, 2020

Big Issue North

This year has been tough for Big Issue vendors. To help out this Christmas, Big Issue North‘s online store has launched a festive range of products to raise funds for its vulnerable vendors. Options include a calendar featuring 12 exclusive recipes from chef Mary Ellen McTague, copies of quarterly magazine The New Issue, Christmas cards, and an exclusive Christmas bundle.

For the tea obsessed and the coffee connoisseurs in your life, show them you care and give a little back with our limited edition #GiveALittleLove mug. 🎄🎁Discover more: https://t.co/CGRwztCrjr 📷 the.jules.edit pic.twitter.com/dXc16OTvSs — jlandpartners (@jlandpartners) November 19, 2020

John Lewis Give a Little Love range

Inspired by the poignant message of its 2020 Christmas advert, John Lewis has launched a “Give a Little Love” festive range. Within this collection are t-shirts, candles and stylish tote bags, and 100% of the proceeds from these charity gifts will go to Home-Start and FareShare.

Support our #SpeakOutSilenceHurts campaign with our Limited Edition #SpeakOut Lipstick, in bold Sun-Baked Red with a perfectly matte finish, and you’ll help to fund the lifesaving services of our partners @RefugeCharity and @womensaid💄 Shop now: https://t.co/IgKYrHIQEq pic.twitter.com/E3AVe2tIMN — Avon Cosmetics (@Avon_UK) November 23, 2020

Avon limited edition lipstick

Makeup fans might like to make a bold statement with the Limited Edition Perfectly Matte Lipstick from Avon. The cosmetics provider has teamed up with Refuge and Women’s Aid, with 50% of the sales from this lipstick benefitting these organisations.

Fanclub

For those looking to support a small brand and give back to charity at the same time, Fanclub’s “A Change Is Going To Come” print inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement is something to consider. 100% of the proceedings from this stylish design will be donated to the social enterprise, The Black Curriculum.

TK Maxx cotton blanket

There’s nothing like cosying up by the fire under a warm blanket during the cold winter months. With TK Maxx’s Luxury Recycled Cotton Blanket, one can do just this, and £4.50 from every blanket sold will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

Sis4ers Distillery peach gin

Salford-based business Sis4ers Distillery has formed a partnership with Hospitality Industry Mental Health Advocates, So Let’s Talk. For this, £2 from every bottle of their peach gin, Home at 10, sold will be donated to this organisation.

Joules is proud to be launching their ‘Woodland Edit’ for AW20, their pledge to plant 250,000 new native trees by 2022, Each time an item is bought from the Joules Woodland Edit during the festive period, Joules will plant a tree* – a gift that truly gives back this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/5IPC4oTMAp — Countryside La Vie (@laviemagazine) November 10, 2020

Joules Woodland Edit

For Christmas gift that “looks good and does good”, there’s The Woodland Edit collection from Joules. In partnership with The Woodland Trust, the retailer has pledged to plant one tree for every item purchased from this selection.

Have you seen the amazing Fawcett Society Bundle from the @rarebirdsclub? They've put together a fantastic bundle from 3 of their favourite female authors – and proceeds support the Fawcett Society's work! Check it out now: https://t.co/U976evRgaC pic.twitter.com/obAIBVNJ27 — Fawcett Society (@fawcettsociety) October 29, 2020

Rare Birds Book Club

Championing the voices of women, Rare Birds Book Club has partnered with The Fawcett Society to launch a feminist book bundle, with three books by female authors. The proceeds of each sale of this bundle will go towards supporting the work that The Fawcett Society does for women’s rights and gender equality.

Tatty Devine Wild Collection

Tatty Devine has brought out The Wild Collection of animal jewellery, including brooches and necklaces featuring elephants, tigers, and more. £3 from each sale goes to WWF UK.

ARTHOUSE Unlimited collection

ARTHOUSE Unlimited has a truly gorgeous range of items including its delicious chocolate bars, and all decorated by its artists who live with complex epilepsy and learning disabilities and difficulties and require varying levels of support. 100% of its sales revenue goes back into the enterprise.

And one more:

Looking to spice up your Christmas tree this year?🌶️ 🧅 🥕 100% of profits from our decorations goes towards helping children. Kick off festivities & help to protect the magic of Christmas for kids around the world too. Explore our full collection 👇https://t.co/EGYx1aGSlx pic.twitter.com/v5tTzEkPSZ — Save the Children UK (@savechildrenuk) November 22, 2020

Save The Children decorations

For those looking to spice up their tree, some charities, like Save the Children, are selling decorations that also raise funds. Why eat your veg when you can display it surrounded by tinsel and Christmas lights?