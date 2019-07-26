6 products raising funds for charities

From a joke book to water bottle and coffee, here is a range of the products currently raising funds for a range of charities around the UK.

One week until Wave Rave!! 🌊We collaborated with @ellenrockstudio to make these beautiful shirts! Each shirt is sustainable manufactured using organic & recycled cotton. They are very limited edition & all profits go to the @wateraid 🙌 Get one here: https://t.co/gHR8GMeoUI pic.twitter.com/HTgfYLRTS8 — Crystal Fighters (@crystalfighters) July 18, 2019

Crystal Fighters, RAW Bottles & WaterAid

British-Basque band Crystal Fighters have collaborated with WaterAid and RAW Bottles to create a limited run of stainless steel reusable water bottles and organic short-sleeved t-shirts, with profits from both going to the charity. On 25 July, Crystal Fighters took their bottles and t-shirts to Wave Rave, a one-day music and culture festival in the coastal town of Bermeo, Spain, with the bottles also available online.

Charity joke book for CHSS

84-year-old Bill Townley from Linlithgow, West Lothian, has put his wit to good use by writing a joke book: ‘You Can’t Beat a Good Laugh’ in aid of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS). Available from a variety of local shops on Linlithgow’s high street, including the post office, it is priced at £7.50, with proceeds going to the charity.

Any #coffee lovers out there? Silly question? ☕️ We're so excited to announce that @UnderdogCoffees are now selling a ShelterBox blend and 15% of the profits will go towards helping families recover after disaster strikes: https://t.co/9Stp2ZbueO #coffeelover #coffeetime pic.twitter.com/GwF0aO4WKR — ShelterBox (@ShelterBox) July 6, 2019

Underdog Coffee Co for ShelterBox

Underdog Coffee Company is selling its Fairtrade Coffee to Provide Shelter to benefit ShelterBox. 15% of profits from each bag is donated to the charity. The coffee is one of a range the company sells that benefits charity.

Our coffee that supports the RNLI. We donate the profits from Morning Rescue to this amazing organisation saving lives at sea ☕ 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/KqqLUq0c9e — Frontline Coffee (@frontline_co) May 12, 2019

Frontline Morning Rescue coffee for RNLI

Frontline Coffee is a small batch, roast to order coffee company helping fuel the UK’s public services and donating 100% of profits from its premium coffee to charities that support frontline services and the staff that keep them going. Its Morning Rescue supports RNLI, while its 1948 Bevans Blend supports NHS Charities Together.

Our friends at @PROVERBSKIN are donating 100% of profits from their new refillable deodorant to WaterAid and they need your help! ❤ Head over to their crowdfunding page to support the launch and help us bring clean water to communities around the world 🌍 https://t.co/F1H0bYRybs — WaterAid UK 💦 (@WaterAidUK) July 8, 2019

Proverbskin & WaterAid

100% of the profit from Proverbskin’s refillable natural deodorant is being donated to WaterAid, with a minimum donation of £50,000.

Very exciting new, super healthy addition to the Blackbaud and @JustGiving fridges! For every bottle sold @holoskombucha helps support survivors of human trafficking!!#SocialGood #YouGotGuts pic.twitter.com/V2I3gZhMot — Blackbaud-Europe (@BlackbaudEurope) July 11, 2019

Holos Kombucha & survivors of human trafficking

Every bottle of Holos Kombucha sold helps it support survivors of human trafficking. The company supports survivors of human trafficking to gain meaningful employment through real-life training, job opportunities and partnerships.