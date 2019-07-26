Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

6 products raising funds for charities

Posted by on 26 July 2019
From a joke book to water bottle and coffee, here is a range of the products currently raising funds for a range of charities around the UK.

 

Crystal Fighters, RAW Bottles & WaterAid

British-Basque band Crystal Fighters have collaborated with WaterAid and RAW Bottles to create a limited run of stainless steel reusable water bottles and organic short-sleeved t-shirts, with profits from both going to the charity. On 25 July, Crystal Fighters took their bottles and t-shirts to Wave Rave, a one-day music and culture festival in the coastal town of Bermeo, Spain, with the bottles also available online.

 

joke book

Charity joke book for CHSS

84-year-old Bill Townley from Linlithgow, West Lothian, has put his wit to good use by writing a joke book: ‘You Can’t Beat a Good Laugh’ in aid of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS). Available from a variety of local shops on Linlithgow’s high street, including the post office, it is priced at £7.50, with proceeds going to the charity.

 

Underdog Coffee Co for ShelterBox

Underdog Coffee Company is selling its Fairtrade Coffee to Provide Shelter to benefit ShelterBox. 15% of profits from each bag is donated to the charity. The coffee is one of a range the company sells that benefits charity.

 

Frontline Morning Rescue coffee for RNLI

Frontline Coffee is a small batch, roast to order coffee company helping fuel the UK’s public services and donating 100% of profits from its premium coffee to charities that support frontline services and the staff that keep them going. Its Morning Rescue supports RNLI, while its 1948 Bevans Blend supports NHS Charities Together.

 

Proverbskin & WaterAid

100% of the profit from Proverbskin’s refillable natural deodorant is being donated to WaterAid, with a minimum donation of £50,000.

 

Holos Kombucha & survivors of human trafficking

Every bottle of Holos Kombucha sold helps it support survivors of human trafficking. The company supports survivors of human trafficking to gain meaningful employment through real-life training, job opportunities and partnerships.

