Gifts and events for Father’s Day that help charities too

It’s Father’s Day this Sunday (16 June). Here is a selection of the events and gift ideas on offer that will not only reward the dads in our lives but help charities too.

Meg Rivers Artisan Bakery

The Meg Rivers Father’s Day gift box contains cakes, coffee and a Cornishware mug, and like all of the Meg Rivers Hope & Joy range it includes a charity donation with £5 going to Teenage Cancer Trust. The company aims to raise £1m for cancer charities across the UK with the manager of the business Jess White having lost her mother to the illness as a child, and then the real Meg Rivers herself, who had given Jess’s father a job in her bakery, which he and his daughters now run.

Thank you to @yorkshirepost and @looknorthBBC for coverage of my latest charity venture with @TheLeedsBrewery. We've created a limited edition Pale Beer #BoycottsBest and 20p of every pint/bottle sold goes to @YorkshireAirAmb. Full Article here: https://t.co/dQOd3dzixR — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) June 8, 2019

Boycott’s Best

Geoff Boycott has joined forced with Leeds Brewery to launch Boycott’s Best: a limited edition pale ale, with 20p from every bottle or pint going to Yorkshire Air Ambulance – a good excuse to have a few Father’s Day beers with the old man. It will be available all summer. Boycott is patron of the charity.

Charity Chocolate & Beer Truffle Making Workshop

Buy your dad a ticket to this Chocolate Truffle Making Workshop with Toast Ale and Divine Chocolate. It takes place on 1 August and will teach participants how to create the perfect ganache, and how to use Toast Ale’s Pale Ale to bring out the flavour. There will be beer to drink, and truffles to take home, with the ticket price helping ActionAid UK to build a women’s shelter in Kenya.

Why not give your Dad a present that makes a difference this Father's Day? Check out our selection of charity gifts: ➡ https://t.co/0Rowxywfgk pic.twitter.com/paktZmHSYA — Chance for Childhood (@ChanceChildhood) June 11, 2019

Ethical gifts that give back

Lots of charities are promoting their own gift ranges for Father’s Day – many of which offer gifts that give back, like Chance for Childhood’s range, such as its entrepreneurial training for £15, and young mums starter kit for £6.

Who is coming along to our Father's Day Toy Exchange on Thursday 13th June between 3pm-6pm?

Simply donate a toy of any type at our toy donation point on Level 1 and receive a goody bag full of treats for dad! All toys will be donated to @Firstdays_ Children's Charity. pic.twitter.com/3ahlD6wDTD — The Oracle (@OracleReading) June 11, 2019

The Oracle Father’s Day Toy Exchange

The first 50 children to donate a bag of their unwanted toys at Reading’s Oracle shopping centre on 13 June will receive a bag of goodies for their dad. Toys will go to First Days Children’s Charity.

We've got some amazing prizes for this years Fathers Day Festival at Lusty Glaze, including a brand new paddle board worth £390.00.

Kindly donated from Big Orange Water Sports. It's going to be a pretty special event. https://t.co/O0bQ57t2F7 #festival #charity #menshealth — The Chestnut Appeal (@Chestnutappeal) May 17, 2019

Newquay Father’s Day Festival

The Chestnut Appeal for Men’s Health has been chosen as the benefitting charity for this year’s Father’s Day Festival in Newquay. It is a free entry family day on the beach focused around everything ‘dad’ with food & drink demos, live music, guest beers, vintage surfboards and lots of family activities as well as a raffle.

And we're off! R U Taking the P?, York's unique males-only charity 5K, is back for its tenth anniversary on Father's Day 2019. Read more and book here: https://t.co/8ogfYutNf9 pic.twitter.com/OvRJrxT4Bt — York Against Cancer (@YorkAgainstCanc) March 4, 2019

R U Taking the P?

York’s males-only charity race R U Taking the P? is ten years old this year. The 5K event was dreamed up by city runner Brian Hughes in 2009 to raise money for prostate cancer research after he lost a friend to the disease, and raises funds for York Against Cancer. It takes place this year on Father’s Day as usual. Individual entries to run or walk the course cost £17 and father-and-son teams cost £25 provided the son is aged eight to 16. Additional sons aged eight-16 can enter for £8 a head. To mark the 10th anniversary of the run, all entrants will receive a water bottle and a medal rather than a tee shirt.

Are you a runner or looking for something different to do with the family on Father’s Day? CCP’s flagship event, The @CheltChallenge is taking place from Cheltenham Racecourse on Sunday 16th June. https://t.co/uZEZDOgiiR to sign up or for more information.#charity #run #walk pic.twitter.com/sjc0UwdjnL — CCP (@CCPCharity) April 12, 2019

CCP Cheltenham Challenge

Caring for Communities and People’s (CCP) flagship event Cheltenham Challenge takes place on Father’s Day. The multi-terrain event offers 5K, 10K and Half Marathon distances. All races are open to runners and walkers. The 5K and 10K are open to all ages, the Half Marathon is for adults 17+ only. There is no obligation to fundraise for CCP but any funds people do raise for the charity will go towards supporting its work to tackle the causes and effects of homelessness and family breakdown.

Hello #SussexSquad!! We’re kicking off a a fundraiser raiser to celebrate #PrinceHarry’s first Father’s Day from 8-16 June! We are asking everyone to donate to two charities Scotty’s Little Soldiers and the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust! #HappyFathersDayPrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/8o6x50Et9M — sussexsquadpodcast (@sussexpodcast) June 6, 2019

Sussex Squad’s #HappyFathersDayPrinceHarry

Prince Harry’s first ever Father’s Day is being celebrated on social media with donations to charity. Kicked off by the Sussex Squad – fans of the couple from around the world – people are donating in his honour to Scotty’s Little Soldiers and the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and tweet it using the hashtag #HappyFathersDayPrinceHarry.

DADSTASTIC DAY

Get your tickets now!https://t.co/81AUWw6NRu Create crazy carnival headpieces or get into a fight with Lego dad-bots! ⁰Learn to plait ponytails galore and enjoy Raise And Shine’s Family Singalong session. Free family fun!

11-3pm Sun 16 June, Leeds City Museum pic.twitter.com/eBepXNNtCC — Leeds Dads (@LeedsDads) May 25, 2019

Dadstastic Day

Charity Leeds Dads is putting on a huge party in the centre of Leeds on Sunday. Leeds Dads was founded to support fathers trying to spend more time with their children. Its Dadstastic Day takes place on 16 June at Leeds City Museum and will feature everything from theatre, to music, crafts and a baby rave.

This year for the first time ever EVERYONE can take part in Plymouth Pretty muddy. There's a dedicated Kids event (at 10.00am) and Adult (men and women!) waves start from 10.45am. https://t.co/IsI9sp9vlP #plymouthuk #prettymuddy #prettymuddy5k #cruk #raceforlife #cancerresearchuk pic.twitter.com/CJDaEzTGvn — Plymouth Race for Life (@plymraceforlife) May 14, 2019

Plymouth Race for Life

Plymouth’s Race for Life takes place this Father’s Day – and fittingly, it is the first year men have been able to take part in the events. Participants are of course fundraising for Cancer Research UK.

Good luck to everybody taking part in @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk this Sunday. @usainbolt and the #SoccerAid World XI take on England at Stamford Bridge 🌎🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Get your tickets and help a great cause – https://t.co/X3vzGv4WDe 💙 pic.twitter.com/liTfCF9pWD — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) June 10, 2019

Soccer Aid 2019

Soccer Aid of course takes place on Father’s Day this year at Stamford Bridge, with all funds raised going to Unicef UK. Players include Robbie Williams, John Terry, Mo Farah, and Didier Drogba, Usain Bolt, and Kem Cetinay.

If you're in Galway, put Sunday June 16 in your diary for the Fly A Kite For Mental Health event in aid of Jigsaw https://t.co/DryFimOb1N @JigsawGalway — JigsawYMH (@JigsawYMH) June 5, 2019

Fly a Kit for Mental Health

Fly A Kite For Mental Health is organised in aid of youth mental health charity Jigsaw and takes place in Galway’s South Park on 16 June. The idea is to create a spectacle of support for the men and boys in everyone’s lives. Kites are available to buy with all proceeds going to Jigsaw. The aim is to get 300 kites in the sky.