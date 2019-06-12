Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Gifts and events for Father’s Day that help charities too

It’s Father’s Day this Sunday (16 June). Here is a selection of the events and gift ideas on offer that will not only reward the dads in our lives but help charities too.

 

Meg Rivers Artisan Bakery box

Meg Rivers Artisan Bakery

The Meg Rivers Father’s Day gift box contains cakes, coffee and a Cornishware mug, and like all of the Meg Rivers Hope & Joy range it includes a charity donation with £5 going to Teenage Cancer Trust. The company aims to raise £1m for cancer charities across the UK with the manager of the business Jess White having lost her mother to the illness as a child, and then the real Meg Rivers herself, who had given Jess’s father a job in her bakery, which he and his daughters now run.

 

Boycott’s Best

Geoff Boycott has joined forced with Leeds Brewery to launch Boycott’s Best: a limited edition pale ale, with 20p from every bottle or pint going to Yorkshire Air Ambulance – a good excuse to have a few Father’s Day beers with the old man. It will be available all summer. Boycott is patron of the charity.

 

Charity Chocolate & Beer Truffle Making Workshop

Buy your dad a ticket to this Chocolate Truffle Making Workshop with Toast Ale and Divine Chocolate. It takes place on 1 August and will teach participants how to create the perfect ganache, and how to use Toast Ale’s Pale Ale to bring out the flavour. There will be beer to drink, and truffles to take home, with the ticket price helping ActionAid UK to build a women’s shelter in Kenya.

 

Ethical gifts that give back

Lots of charities are promoting their own gift ranges for Father’s Day – many of which offer gifts that give back, like Chance for Childhood’s range, such as its entrepreneurial training for £15, and young mums starter kit for £6.

 

The Oracle Father’s Day Toy Exchange

The first 50 children to donate a bag of their unwanted toys at Reading’s Oracle shopping centre on 13 June will receive a bag of goodies for their dad. Toys will go to First Days Children’s Charity.

 

Newquay Father’s Day Festival

The Chestnut Appeal for Men’s Health has been chosen as the benefitting charity for this year’s Father’s Day Festival in Newquay. It is a free entry family day on the beach focused around everything ‘dad’ with food & drink demos, live music, guest beers, vintage surfboards and lots of family activities as well as a raffle.

 

R U Taking the P?

York’s males-only charity race R U Taking the P? is ten years old this year. The 5K event was dreamed up by city runner Brian Hughes in 2009 to raise money for prostate cancer research after he lost a friend to the disease, and raises funds for York Against Cancer. It takes place this year on Father’s Day as usual. Individual entries to run or walk the course cost £17 and father-and-son teams cost £25 provided the son is aged eight to 16. Additional sons aged eight-16 can enter for £8 a head. To mark the 10th anniversary of the run, all entrants will receive a water bottle and a medal rather than a tee shirt.

 

CCP Cheltenham Challenge

Caring for Communities and People’s (CCP) flagship event Cheltenham Challenge takes place on Father’s Day. The multi-terrain event offers 5K, 10K and Half Marathon distances. All races are open to runners and walkers. The 5K and 10K are open to all ages, the Half Marathon is for adults 17+ only. There is no obligation to fundraise for CCP but any funds people do raise for the charity will go towards supporting its work to tackle the causes and effects of homelessness and family breakdown.

 

Sussex Squad’s #HappyFathersDayPrinceHarry

Prince Harry’s first ever Father’s Day is being celebrated on social media with donations to charity. Kicked off by the Sussex Squad – fans of the couple from around the world – people are donating in his honour to Scotty’s Little Soldiers and the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and tweet it using the hashtag #HappyFathersDayPrinceHarry.

 

Dadstastic Day

Charity Leeds Dads is putting on a huge party in the centre of Leeds on Sunday. Leeds Dads was founded to support fathers trying to spend more time with their children. Its Dadstastic Day takes place on 16 June at Leeds City Museum and will feature everything from theatre, to music, crafts and a baby rave.

 

Plymouth Race for Life

Plymouth’s Race for Life takes place this Father’s Day – and fittingly, it is the first year men have been able to take part in the events. Participants are of course fundraising for Cancer Research UK.

 

Soccer Aid 2019

Soccer Aid of course takes place on Father’s Day this year at Stamford Bridge, with all funds raised going to Unicef UK. Players include Robbie Williams, John Terry, Mo Farah, and Didier Drogba, Usain Bolt, and Kem Cetinay.

 

Fly a Kit for Mental Health

Fly A Kite For Mental Health is organised in aid of youth mental health charity Jigsaw and takes place in Galway’s South Park on 16 June. The idea is to create a spectacle of support for the men and boys in everyone’s lives. Kites are available to buy with all proceeds going to Jigsaw. The aim is to get 300 kites in the sky.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

