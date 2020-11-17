Miss out on TV & help in your community instead, campaign asks

ITV and The National Lottery are encouraging the public to miss an episode of their favourite ITV show to help their community in a new campaign.

The ‘Miss Out to Help Out’ campaign has been created in partnership with ITV, STV, The National Lottery and The National Lottery Community Fund.

The advert, voiced by Dermot O’Leary, premiered on Saturday and will run for three weeks. In it, he asks viewers to “simply miss an episode of their favourite show and use that time to help in their community” demonstrating how small acts of kindness can go a long way.

Join us and @ITV to help create millions of acts of kindness by volunteering in your community #MissOutToHelpOut 💙 Visit https://t.co/h7RtLLWBky to get involved.#NationalLottery pic.twitter.com/B3DDeP50Wc — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) November 14, 2020

There is a wide range of activity people could get involved with. For those looking for ideas, a dedicated site, MissOutToHelpOut.com provides hints and tips on how to get started. It also lists a range of voluntary opportunities across the UK, including virtual volunteering for those currently unable to leave the house.

Faiza Khan MBE, Director of Engagement and Insight at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: