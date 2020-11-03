Dementia UK & YoungDementia UK announce merger

Dementia UK and YoungDementia UK have merged, with the charities to continue to operate under the Dementia UK name.

The two charities have already been collaborating for a number of years and through the merger hope to provide a stronger, unified, more influential voice for people living with and affected by young onset dementia and their families.

The service offering of both charities will continue unchanged for now, with the view to enhancing them in the future. The Young Dementia Network and the Young Dementia Oxfordshire support offering will continue under their existing names, and all YoungDementia UK staff have become Dementia UK employees as of 1 November, when the merger was completed.

Dementia UK CEO Hilda Hayo also has a specialism in young onset dementia and sits on the steering group for the Young Dementia Network, which was set up by YoungDementia UK. Dementia UK will continue, and invest in, the network, as well as invest in market research on young onset dementia to help inform the development of support and Young Dementia Network activity. Funds from supporters of YoungDementia UK will be ringfenced for the charity’s young onset dementia work.

YoungDementia UK’s Director Tessa Gutteridge will be part of the Senior Leadership Team at Dementia UK, reporting directly to the Chief Executive, and retaining responsibility for Young Dementia Network and supporting the development of young onset focused activity within the charity. Its trustee Emma Crozier has also become a trustee of Dementia UK to ensure young onset dementia is effectively represented on the Dementia UK Board.

Dr Hilda Hayo, CEO of Dementia UK and Chief Admiral Nurse, said:

“Dementia UK and YoungDementia UK have worked together successfully for years and this is an excellent development, and natural progression, for both charities. Now, more than ever, families impacted by dementia need empathetic, specialist support, and the coming together of these two charities will greatly expand our knowledge, expertise and capability for supporting families facing young onset dementia.”

Tessa Gutteridge, Director of YoungDementia UK, said: