Contact the Elderly announces merger with NBFA Assisting the Elderly

Contact the Elderly has announced a merger with NBFA Assisting the Elderly, a fellow charity working with older people across the UK.

NBFA had already taken the decision to cease standalone operations and seek to merge with a larger charity in the same sector following a strategic review in 2015, and will now merge its remaining funds and assets with Contact the Elderly.

Contact the Elderly will be dedicating all funds received from NBFA to accelerating the creation of its tea party groups based across the UK, which work to combat loneliness and isolation amongst older people through free, monthly tea parties for small groups of older people and volunteers within their community.

Over the next two years, this should result in an additional 100 groups and help nearly one thousand older people. All contacts of NBFA have been signposted towards Contact the Elderly groups in their area and encouraged to consider joining their nearest tea party.

Our tea parties help isolated older people feel less lonely. Pass this leaflet to an older person who might benefit https://t.co/E9EE7oZNjS pic.twitter.com/TyrPpncUVc — Contact the Elderly (@contact_teas) December 6, 2016

Contact the Elderly currently runs over 710 tea parties monthly across the UK, providing friendship to over 5,400 older people, and supported by almost 10,000 volunteers. Its Be Our Guest campaign encourages people to get in touch with the charity if they would like to get involved in the tea parties or if they know someone who would benefit from attending.

Debra Bollan, fundraising manager, Contact the Elderly said:

“We are currently in the fortunate position to be able to launch more groups than ever, but our biggest challenge is finding those who are most in need of our service. Our recent launch of our Be Our Guest Campaign is helping us to reach those who will most benefit. We will continue to work with partner organisations and referrers to raise awareness of our work, increase the numbers of our volunteers and raise funds to support and develop our tried and tested solution.’’

Contact the Elderly chairman of trustees, Christian Grobel also commented: