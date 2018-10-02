Nordoff Robbins charities merge into single UK-wide organisation

Nordoff Robbins and sister organisation Nordoff Robbins Scotland have announced that they have merged, bringing the two together to form a single UK wide Nordoff Robbins charity.

The merger was finalised on 1 October.

Under the merger, all staff from Scotland will be absorbed into the Nordoff Robbins staff network, keeping roles as they currently stand.

Julie Whelan will continue to be CEO for the unified Nordoff Robbins charity, and senior Managers, Directors, and board members at Nordoff Robbins Scotland will now join respective leadership and board teams at Nordoff Robbins. Nordoff Robbins Scotland has also come in under the general Nordoff Robbins branding and central website.

Last year the two helped almost 9,000 people through music therapy. The single Nordoff Robbins charity aims to expand its reach and help more vulnerable and isolated people.

David Munns, Chair of Nordoff Robbins said:

“Nordoff Robbins has always been proud to support our sister charity Nordoff Robbins Scotland and by officially joining forces we will be able to change the lives of even more people through music. I am thrilled to welcome the chair of Nordoff Robbins Scotland, Heather Gardner, to our unified Nordoff Robbins Board of Trustees, as we embark on a new and exciting journey.”

Julie Whelan, CEO of Nordoff Robbins said: