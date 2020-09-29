Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Bowel charities merge to launch Bowel Research UK

Bowel charities merge to launch Bowel Research UK

Bowel Research UK launches today (29 September) following the merger of Bowel Disease Research Foundation and Bowel & Cancer Research.

The two have merged to focus resources and expertise. Between them, the two charities have more than 50 years’ experience and have invested more than £9 million in research over the last ten years.

As Bowel Research UK, the charity has committed to a £1million funding target for early-stage research into bowel conditions over the next 12-18 months.

Most recently, Bowel Research UK has been involved in CovidSurg, an international collaboration covering 88 countries, 1032 centres, and more than 52,300 patients to understand the outcomes of Covid-19 infected patients who undergo surgery.

Professor Charles Knowles, Chair of the Grants Committee at Bowel Research UK, commented:

“Bowel Research UK has committed to a target of £1m for new research and we encourage early career researchers specialising in bowel disease to apply for this funding. We believe that, by investing in our scientific and medical communities today, a cure for bowel cancer and effective treatments to mitigate, or entirely eradicate, other bowel diseases are entirely possible in the future.”

Bowel Research UK CEO, Rebecca Porta, added:

“More than 42,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer each year in the UK, and an increasing number are impacted by life-changing bowel conditions, making the work of Bowel Research UK more critical than ever. Our patient-driven research will help deliver much-needed improvements in diagnosis, treatment and care.”

