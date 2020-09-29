Bowel charities merge to launch Bowel Research UK

Bowel Research UK launches today (29 September) following the merger of Bowel Disease Research Foundation and Bowel & Cancer Research.

The two have merged to focus resources and expertise. Between them, the two charities have more than 50 years’ experience and have invested more than £9 million in research over the last ten years.

As Bowel Research UK, the charity has committed to a £1million funding target for early-stage research into bowel conditions over the next 12-18 months.

Most recently, Bowel Research UK has been involved in CovidSurg, an international collaboration covering 88 countries, 1032 centres, and more than 52,300 patients to understand the outcomes of Covid-19 infected patients who undergo surgery.

Professor Charles Knowles, Chair of the Grants Committee at Bowel Research UK, commented:

“Bowel Research UK has committed to a target of £1m for new research and we encourage early career researchers specialising in bowel disease to apply for this funding. We believe that, by investing in our scientific and medical communities today, a cure for bowel cancer and effective treatments to mitigate, or entirely eradicate, other bowel diseases are entirely possible in the future.”

Bowel Research UK CEO, Rebecca Porta, added: