Arthr launches to help arthritis sufferers & generate additional revenue for charity

Social venture Arthr and charity Versus Arthritis have teamed up to create and champion well-designed products that improve everyday life for people with arthritis – and provide an alternative revenue stream for the charity.

All of Arthr’s profits are reinvested back into the services, support and research of Versus Arthritis and into creating more new products for people with arthritis.

Arthr’s team of product designers is led by ex-LEGO designer Adam Vaughan and develops products that are functional tools but look good too. Arthr collaborates, co-creates and tests the products with people who have a first-hand understanding of the day-to-day tasks that are challenging due to arthritis, such as getting out of a car or lowering themselves down to the height of a conventional toilet.

Arthr Toilet Assist Bath Step Keywing Key Turner



Arthr held a virtual launch event on 12 October, showcasing its range of arthritis products, with some already available via the Arthr site, as well as Amazon, Ideal World Shopping and eBay. They include the Arthr Car Door Mate, which makes it easier for arthritis sufferers to get in and out of their vehicles by keeping the car door open so it can be used to hold on to reliably, and the Toilet Riser (main image), which increases the height of the toilet making it easier to sit down on and get up from.

Charlotte Guiver, Chair of Arthr and Director of Income at Versus Arthritis, said:

“With charities struggling through the pandemic, we are very proud of this innovative partnership which will enable Versus Arthritis to continue our fight against a condition which is often hidden and not fully understood. More importantly, it will address a much-needed gap in the market to provide products that help improve and normalise arthritis.”

Arthr is also inviting more people with arthritis to get involved with its ChangeMaker Community, which collaborate with it on co-creating new product ideas with its design teams, review and test new products, participate in market research and get involved in promotional activities and telling their story to the wider arthritis community.

