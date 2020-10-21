Global competition seeks ideas to transform fundraising

Fourteen international non-profit organisations have launched the Reimagining Fundraising challenge, a competition that invites ideas that can reimagine fundraising and help secure larger and more sustainable income to charities and non-profits around the world.

Reimagining Fundraising is open for submissions until 8 November 2020. It is inviting two kinds of entry:

proven concepts

novel or innovative concepts



The challenge is open to anyone. Entries might come from those who have a deep understanding of fundraising or from those who approach the challenge from another sector, seeing an opportunity from a different perspective.

Early submissions have come from fundraising practitioners, NGOs, start-ups, consultants, agencies, academia and various for-profit companies.

Reimagining Fundraising, the “first Global Open Innovation Challenge for Fundraising”, is the work of:

Action Against Hunger

Amnesty International

Care International

Greenpeace

the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)

Plan International

Save the Children International

SOS Children’s Villages

UNHCR the UN Refugee Agency

UNICEF

World Food Programme

World Vision International

World Wildlife Fund (WWF)

The campaign is powered by HYPE, the innovation ecosystem management software and services specialist.

Together, some of the world’s largest nonprofits and fundraising charities are calling for everyone’s contribution to shape the future of the nonprofit sector and the ways we give.

Participation is free of any charge.

How the challenge works

Submissions will go through expert evaluation and community voting in November, and those shortlisted will qualify to participate in a public online pitching session to a panel comprised of representatives from the NGO partners in mid-December 2020.

The winning submissions will be publicly recognised during the online ceremony, along with the chance to co-develop and test the submission with one or more above listed co-initiators of this challenge.

At the end of the challenge, an Innovation Playbook will be produced, featuring the highlights of the initiative.

