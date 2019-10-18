Good Innovation reports on new models for generating income

A three-year project by the Good Innovation consultancy and 12 major charities into how charities can overcome challenging times by creating and growing new sources of income has published its results.

The project, developed by a small group of fundraisers, was based on the growing belief that the charity sector faced major challenges in maintaining and growing its income to rise to future challenges.

Changing expectations of donors, the fallout of the 2015 media criticism of some charities’ fundraising methods, the introduction of GDPR and the likely impact of Brexit stirred the group to ask the challenging question: what if fundraising income growth through existing channels and methods is peaking? What if the growth does not return to the levels of a few years before?

To date the findings and results of ‘Good Lab‘, the research project, have been shared within the charities and partners. Now, they have been made available to all organisations keen to consider new ways of fundraising and generating via the report ‘New ways to grow income: the story of Good Lab‘.

Andrew Bathgate, co-founder of Good Innovation, describes Good Lab as “a place for experimentation. A place for finding new business models, new ways for people to give, unlocking new audiences that traditional fundraising products don’t work for. A place to attract people who wouldn’t fit within a charity. A place for charities to share the risk of trying new things.” Building a portfolio of fundraising initiatives The group focused on action in order to learn about the process of bringing about change to fundraising. Bathgate says in the report’s introduction that “We’ve created the commercial ideas we were hoping for – a portfolio forecasted to be worth £250m in 5 years and with the potential to be generating £200m+ annually in 10 years.” Working with the charities Good Lab prototyped the selected ideas to grow new income streams, and supported them in getting underway. Three years on and the partnership has yielded three spin-off ventures and a jointly-owned fundraising agency. The lessons they all learned are shared in the New Ways to Grow Income report.

Monetising charities’ assets

One of the Good Lab initiatives was to explore whether charities had assets that could be monetised. Kevin Waudby, co-founder of Good Innovation, suggests that these could be “right under a charity’s nose”.