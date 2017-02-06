Foreign aid set to receive highest average donations in 2017 says Givey research

Research by online donation platform Givey shows that foreign aid can expect to receive the highest average annual donations this year, at £57.

Givey asked 2,000 UK adults what charitable causes they plan to support and how much they intend to donate this year. According to Givey, the £57 highest average donation foreign aid can expect is £14 above the national average of £43, and more than the expected average donation amounts for both cancer (£44) and children’s charities (£50).

Top 10 causes according to average annual donation size for 2017:

Foreign aid (£57)

Animals and the environment (£54)

Poverty and the homeless (£54)

Children (£50)

Cancer (£44)

Human rights (£39)

Mental health (£38)

Elderly (£34)

Heart disease (£33)

Disabilities (£33)

Previous research conducted by Givey has found that one in ten people nationwide are influenced by current affairs when it comes to choosing a cause to donate to.

According Givey, 74% of UK adults give to charity each year, with London was the most charitable part of the country, and young people aged 18-34 more charitable than the national average.

Neil Mehta, CEO of Givey, said:

“It’s fantastic to see that the UK once again plans to give so generously to charity in 2017. All the causes listed on the poll are very worthy causes, and choosing one that means something to you personally is an important part of the donation process. “However, small charities are still so often overlooked in favour of high-profile names due to marketing and ease. Of course large-scale charities are doing amazing work in their respective fields, but it is a real shame that there are so many great small charities in the UK missing out on vital donations.”

Givey recently launched its ‘10 to 1’ report, which looks at 10 smaller, often overlooked charities that are supporting popular causes to help raise awareness of smaller charities, and encourage the public to consider donating to them.