Products raising funds for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Posted by on 16 October 2020 in News
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and among all the activity, lots of products are busy raising funds for charity. Here’s a selection.

 

 

Cath Kidston Button Spot range

Cath Kidston has teamed up with Breast Cancer Now to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer through the Spot It campaign. As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Cath Kidston is working with the charity to share the experiences of six women affected by breast cancer, together with information on how to check for signs of the disease. Cath Kidston is also donating 10% of sales of its Button Spot range, including two bespoke Button Spot products, a dressing gown and pyjamas, featuring a unique spot to help remind everyone to ‘spot it’.

 

Beyond Beauty

Jennifer Young skincare products

Jennifer Young is gifting 10,000 skincare products from her Beauty Despite Cancer range in support of UK cancer patients and small charities throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. Over the past few weeks, the organisation has been asking people to nominate their favourite small charities, hospices and cancer support groups, through which they will give away the natural products. Products included in the giveaway are the Defiant Beauty Nail Oil (4g) and the Defiant Beauty Healing Hand Balm (10g).

 

Pink Ribbon Foundation clothing

Pink Ribbon Foundation has teamed up with illustrators David Cantu to create an exclusive range of minimalist designs on t-shirts and sweatshirts for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020. All profits from sales go to help those with breast cancer.

 

Dorothy Perkins face coverings

Dorothy Perkins is selling a variety of face coverings in 2-pack to benefit Breast Cancer Now. £2 from the sale of each pack will be donated to the charity.

 

Derby County Football Club kit

Derby County Football Club is supporting Breast Cancer Now with a pink third kit for 2020/2021. Throughout October, Derby County and Umbro have joined forces to donate £5 from the full sale price of every Adult third shirt and £3 from the sale of every Child third shirt to Breast Cancer Now.

 

Avon beauty products

For the whole of October, 100% of profits from sales of Avon’s charitable range is going to CoppaFeel! And Look Good Feel Better UK. This includes lipsticks, perfume and aftershave sets.

 

Simply Be lingerie

Simply Be has partnered with CoppaFeel to create a New York inspired lingerie range. £1 from every bra sold goes to the charity.

 

Asda Tickled Pink range

Asda’s Tickled Pink range of groceries includes Carte D’Or ice cream, Radox Shower Gel, PG Tips teabags and more, with money from sales going to Breast Cancer Now.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

