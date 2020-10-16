Products raising funds for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and among all the activity, lots of products are busy raising funds for charity. Here’s a selection.

Cath Kidston Button Spot range

Cath Kidston has teamed up with Breast Cancer Now to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer through the Spot It campaign. As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Cath Kidston is working with the charity to share the experiences of six women affected by breast cancer, together with information on how to check for signs of the disease. Cath Kidston is also donating 10% of sales of its Button Spot range, including two bespoke Button Spot products, a dressing gown and pyjamas, featuring a unique spot to help remind everyone to ‘spot it’.

Jennifer Young skincare products

Jennifer Young is gifting 10,000 skincare products from her Beauty Despite Cancer range in support of UK cancer patients and small charities throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. Over the past few weeks, the organisation has been asking people to nominate their favourite small charities, hospices and cancer support groups, through which they will give away the natural products. Products included in the giveaway are the Defiant Beauty Nail Oil (4g) and the Defiant Beauty Healing Hand Balm (10g).

New In ….. as the days get colder, we've added jumpers and sweatshirts to our website 💗 All three designs are available in either white, black or grey – all profits support those affected by breast cancer 🎀 #wearyoursupport #TeamPRF #BCAM2020 #charity https://t.co/hl538D4GzP pic.twitter.com/C6GW5tnGEw — pinkribbonfoundation (@pinkribbonfound) September 30, 2020

Pink Ribbon Foundation clothing

Pink Ribbon Foundation has teamed up with illustrators David Cantu to create an exclusive range of minimalist designs on t-shirts and sweatshirts for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020. All profits from sales go to help those with breast cancer.

The coronavirus put Breast Cancer Now’s world-class research, support services and much of its fundraising on pause. Thank you @Dorothy_Perkins for helping us press play on breast cancer research and care through the donations on all your face coverings.https://t.co/ngRdE7jj5Q pic.twitter.com/eggZ9r1U4s — Breast Cancer Now (@BreastCancerNow) October 15, 2020

Dorothy Perkins face coverings

Dorothy Perkins is selling a variety of face coverings in 2-pack to benefit Breast Cancer Now. £2 from the sale of each pack will be donated to the charity.

𝗪𝗲𝗮𝗿. 𝗜𝘁. 𝗣𝗶𝗻𝗸 💕 Taking inspiration from some very 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 and 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙤𝙪𝙨 #dcfcfans for our 2020/21 Third Kit 😇#WearItPink 🙏 @DCCTOfficial pic.twitter.com/bN46Kt84Ec — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) October 2, 2020

Derby County Football Club kit

Derby County Football Club is supporting Breast Cancer Now with a pink third kit for 2020/2021. Throughout October, Derby County and Umbro have joined forces to donate £5 from the full sale price of every Adult third shirt and £3 from the sale of every Child third shirt to Breast Cancer Now.

For the whole of October, 100% of profits from Avon's charitable products will go to both CoppaFeel! and Look Good Feel Better 💖 Head over to the @Avon_UK website and make your purchase

👉 https://t.co/E4h2n3zlkt pic.twitter.com/yolk1Oy40r — LookGoodFeelBetterUK (@lgfbuk) October 10, 2020

Avon beauty products

For the whole of October, 100% of profits from sales of Avon’s charitable range is going to CoppaFeel! And Look Good Feel Better UK. This includes lipsticks, perfume and aftershave sets.

Life-changing lingerie…literally. This #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth @SimplyBeUK have partnered with us to create their new NY inspired collection. This lingerie not only looks (DAMN) good, but seriously helps us continue our important work. Click to shop:https://t.co/Ss0gBQ5AiG pic.twitter.com/4AyTvxPgiQ — CoppaFeel! (@CoppaFeelPeople) October 11, 2020

Simply Be lingerie

Simply Be has partnered with CoppaFeel to create a New York inspired lingerie range. £1 from every bra sold goes to the charity.

To celebrate #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth go online or in-store to pick up your own #AsdaTickledPink products. Every purchase helps us and @CoppaFeelPeople fund life-changing care, research & encourages breast checking in the UK. Shop the pink range today: https://t.co/BUKneqbNlM pic.twitter.com/iLz1GJEwRD — Breast Cancer Now (@BreastCancerNow) October 7, 2020

Asda Tickled Pink range

Asda’s Tickled Pink range of groceries includes Carte D’Or ice cream, Radox Shower Gel, PG Tips teabags and more, with money from sales going to Breast Cancer Now.