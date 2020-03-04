From fashion to food: 10 products helping good causes

Here are ten of the products currently supporting a range of charities, from t-shirts, to books, and food items.

Lucy’s Law book & dog charities

Lucy’s Law officially comes into legislation in England on 6 April, which means that third party sales of puppies and kitten will be illegal. The new law is a result of years of campaigning from PupAid, spearheaded by Marc Abraham. In line with the law coming into effect, ‘Lucy’s Law – the story of a little dog who changed the world’ by Marc Abraham, will be released on 5 March, and Abraham will also be making donations from book sales to various organisations that rescue and rehabilitate ex-puppy farm dogs.

Not Now Bernard & Action for Children

2020 sees the 40th Anniversary of David McKee’s picture book classic Not Now Bernard. A new edition of the best-selling paperback will be released in June, with a fully foiled cover in the famous orange colour and McKee’s original art. Leading the celebrations, Andersen Press will partner with Action For Children, which has supplied notes for the back of the book, explaining how reading with your child can contribute towards their development. The money raised will go to the charity and Andersen Press will also curate an online auction of illustrators’ interpretations of their Inner Monster to raise funds for the charity. Those taking part include Tony Ross, Michael Foreman, Catherine Rayner and Rob Biddulph.

Poetry & artwork by residents at Corona House, our service for women who are homeless are being published in a new book 'Here I Am' launching @Waterstones #Cambridge Friday 6 March, as part of its #InternationalWomensDay celebrations. https://t.co/RFZLh0eDO7 pic.twitter.com/Nzvf23bhFk — CHS Group (@chsgroup) February 19, 2020

Here I Am book & CHS Group

Poetry and artwork created by the residents of Corona House, CHS Group’s service for women who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, are being published in a new book, Here I Am, compiled by the support team at Corona House. Here I Am will feature a variety of poetry and artwork showcasing the lived experiences of women who live, or have lived, at Corona House, as well as members of the Corona House Community. The book will be available to purchase for £7 at a launch event at Cambridge’s Waterstones on Friday 6 March from 5.30pm-7.30pm and will be displayed at Waterstones throughout the weekend, in celebration of International Women’s Day. Thereafter, the book will be available to purchase from the Museum of Cambridge, Castle Hill.

Carlings & WaterAid

Swedish retailer Carlings has released an augmented-reality t-shirt that can show a variety of political messages. The t-shirt is nearly blank to the naked eye and features a small graphical logo near the neckline, which digitally imposes bold, animated designs that comment on a political topic. With a smartphone, the wearer can choose a design that is created for the t-shirt through Instagram or Facebook, where it works similarly to face filters. The graphics overlay the white material and adjust with the movement of the fabric. The t-shirt is only available to purchase online via the Carlings website and is shipped in reusable packaging. Additionally, £10 from each t-shirt sold is donated to WaterAid.

We're supporting Marie Curie's Great Daffodil Appeal – throughout March, 5p from every sale of SPAR natural yogurt goes towards Marie Curie! pic.twitter.com/pSu44mXSP9 — SPAR There for you (@SPARintheUK) March 1, 2020

SPAR & Marie Curie

SPAR is supporting Marie Curie and its 2020 Great Daffodil Appeal. It is selling bunches of fresh daffodils in support of the charity at £1 each for the duration of the flower season, with ten pence from the sale of each bouquet donated to the charity. SPAR is also donating 5p from every sale of its natural yogurt, and hundreds of stores will be supporting the Appeal with in-store activities with the retailer also participating with marketing and digital collateral, which will see additional communication created for Mother’s Day to strengthen the message in March.

Inspired by the work we do to help children and young people overcome the disruption that cancer causes, street artist Bambi has designed this one off T-Shirt for #WorldCancerDay. They’re only available for two weeks, so don’t want to miss out! https://t.co/uVqnTywAob pic.twitter.com/GRabuwPX7Y — CLIC Sargent (@CLIC_Sargent) January 24, 2020

Bambi & CLIC Sargent

CLIC Sargent collaborated with British street artist Bambi to create a limited edition t-shirt for World Cancer Day 2020 (4 February). The image, which is in Bambi’s trademark stencil design, depicts a young person being lifted up and supported by others, with the phrase ‘Together We Rise’. The t-shirt was available for £20 and for two weeks only, until 9 February.

Asda, Rustlers Burgers, Richmond Sausage & FareShare

FareShare has partnered with Asda, Rustlers Burgers and Richmond Sausages for a You Buy One We Give One promotion in Asda stores. When customers buy participating Richmond Sausages, the Rustlers All Day Breakfast Sausage Muffin and Asda’s Extra Special Italian Meatballs, another similar product will be donated on their behalf to nationwide food redistribution charity FareShare. The suppliers have agreed to provide 1.3 million units between them to FareShare, to help feed people in need.

KFA Connect & Marie Curie

IT software solutions provider KFA Connect has pledged to take its fundraising total for Marie Curie to £10,000 by the end of 2020. This follows the launch of its free ‘Magic Tax’ bridging software solution, which was developed by the company in response to HMRC’s 2019 legislation for ‘Making Tax Digital for VAT’. The slick solution gives companies and individuals access to a free platform to submit VAT returns in return for a charitable donation to Marie Curie.

End Youth Homelessness t-shirt

End Youth Homelessness has recently launched its #HomeIsWhere T-shirt campaign, as part of its Housing Fund, which raises money to get homeless young people a home. The charity teamed up with some high-profile illustrators including Biff, Hannah Warren, Marylou Faure, Tishk Barzanji, and Tom Guilmard, who created original designs, interpreting the theme ‘Home is where…’ With these designs, the charity has created five original t-shirts, which it is selling on its e-shop for £20 each: the amount it costs to provide a young person with an hours session with a housing resettlement worker. It is also encouraging the public to share the artworks, available to download here, across their social media with the hashtag #HomeIsWhere.

BOTTLETOP & Leather Inside Out

Prison rehabilitation charity, Leather Inside Out has collaborated with luxury sustainable fashion label BOTTLETOP to create a special-edition red flower pin – set to launch on London’s Regent Street and BOTTLETOP.com for International Women’s Day (8 March). The floral pins are created by female prisoners and ex-prisoners, as part of Leather Inside Out’s training programme ‘Design For Life’. Each of the pins is constructed using a bespoke crochet method, which has been adapted from BOTTLETOP’s signature technique using upcycled ring pulls.