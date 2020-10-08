Macmillan named as 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon Charity of the Year

Macmillan Cancer Support will be 2021’s official Virgin Money London Marathon Charity of the Year.

To encourage support, Macmillan has launched a campaign, Everyone From Day One, calling on runners and supporters to help them be there for everyone that needs them.

The money raised for the charity at the 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon will help it expand its telephone support line to offer round the clock help on everything from emotional support to finances. The funds will also support the professional development of Macmillan’s healthcare professionals.

Lynda Thomas, Chief Executive at Macmillan Cancer Support, said:

“Right now, Macmillan can only be there for one in four people when they’re diagnosed with cancer, but we want to be there for everyone. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted our ability to fundraise at a time when people are waiting longer to get a cancer diagnosis and start treatment and desperately need support to help them navigate through this anxious period. “Our services are needed now more than ever and we are thrilled to kickstart this outstanding partnership with Virgin Money London Marathon which will help us reach more people with cancer. Whether you’re planning to run the 26.2 miles, cheer on our runners from the side-lines or make a donation, you will be helping us to be there for everyone living with cancer, from day one.”

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the Virgin Money London Marathon, said:

“We are proud to announce Macmillan as the 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon Charity of the Year. Cancer has touched or will touch all of us at some point – directly or indirectly – and we will do all we can to support Macmillan’s Everyone from Day One campaign. Macmillan does vital work to support people affected by cancer and we hope being Charity of the Year will provide a vital boost to fundraising in this very difficult time.”

This year’s Marathon saw only the elite runners on the London route, with around 45,000 people from across the UK and 109 countries worldwide taking part in the 26.2 Challenge and running the distance virtually. The virtual event has raised just over £16m for charities so far.

Main image: Ian Walton for Virgin Money London Marathon