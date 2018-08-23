Summer 2018 sculpture trails round up

Bristol has Wallace & Gromit and Bath has owls, but this summer also sees a number of other cities entertaining the masses with sculpture trails that also raise funds for charity. Here are some of the ones on offer.

Today we're paying a visit to the sweetest 'Sprinkles' around! For the perfect afternoon find this frosting, sprinkle & candy-coated Gromit at @BTPcafes on Gloucester Road. This Gromit was painted by artist @tomhoveyart and is sponsored by @ArthurDavidFWS. #SculptureOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/lHZ04UBOG3 — Gromit Unleashed (@GromitUnleashed) August 15, 2018

Gromit Unleashed 2

Gromit Unleashed 2 is Bristol’s second Wallace & Gromit themed sculpture trail, and raises funds for Bristol Children’s Hospital Charity’s Grand Appeal. This year it boasts interactive sculptures and contactless donation points with over 60 sculptures to find in total. It ends on 2 September then giving people the opportunity from 15 – 30 September to visit the sculpture showcase exhibition The Greatest Dog Show on Earth® 2 and bid farewell to their favourites before they go under the hammer to raise funds for the hospital.

Tyrell is a replicant owl from the #dystopian world of #BladeRunner – a symbol of how beautiful creatures we take for granted might one day only be available to the rich & powerful. 💙💜https://t.co/eEMlbUrErW #OwlsOfBath @GuildhallMarket pic.twitter.com/6eMdxEslp8 — Minerva's Owls of Bath 2018 (@OwlsofBath) August 15, 2018

Minerva’s Owls of Bath

Bath is currently full of owls, with over 80 Minerva’s Owls of Bath raising funds for four local charities: Royal United Hospital Cancer Centre, the Bath Young Carers Centre, The Archway Project, and the UK Little Owl Project. Following the end of the trail, there will be a Owls Hoot Farewell auction preview weekend on 29-30 September, followed by the charity auction on 17 October.

Great to meet Evie 9 and Chloe 6 who have found 25 hares over two days and enjoying family time in their Hare ears!! Ticking off the hares on the app and a map today. Thank you for letting us share your picture and for supporting @break_charity buying our ear merchandise too! pic.twitter.com/kOThdfarOC — GoGoHares 2018 (@GoGoHares2018) August 14, 2018

GoGo Hares Norwich

Children’s charity Break is benefitting from Norwich’s 2018 summer trail, GoGo Hares. There is a city trail, a county trail in the wider Norwich region, and its learning programme trail, GoGoCreate. Altogether there are 50 hares to find, and 164 leverets before it ends on 8 September.

Have you seen our amazing Hoodwinked sculpture trail around Nottingham yet? 🐦 Download the Hoodwinked app and find the Robins to unlock loads of offers and rewards including the opportunity to make a £1 donation to @nottshospice https://t.co/yyz2xl7sQZ pic.twitter.com/TzfAi32XuY — My Nottingham (@MyNottingham) July 23, 2018

Hoodwinked Nottingham

Nottingham’s summer Hoodwinked trail stars the robin, with 33 sculptures dotted around the city, inspired by the Robin Hood legend. The trail raises funds for Nottingham Hospice, and is on until 30 September.

Have a giraffe with #WorcStandsTall this summer for the @StRichardsHosp #Build2020 Appeal! Come and find all 57 painted giraffe sculptures before the trail ends on September 16th! Download the map and app from our website https://t.co/Vnqd7F74HA @wildinart pic.twitter.com/2oxsZgTiY1 — WorcesterStandsTall (@WorcStandsTall) July 9, 2018

Worcester Stands Tall

Giraffes are roaming Worcester this summer, in aid of St Richard’s Hospice. There are 57 to find, all within a one-mile radius of the city centre, and the giraffes will be in situ until 16 September. The Worcester Stands Tall auction will raise money for the St. Richard’s Hospice Build 2020 Appeal, which is aiming to raise the final £1.4 million needed to build a bigger hospice.

Want a great way to get the kids out and active this summer? You may have noticed a few bees on your travels around the city lately. The #beeinthecity trail is a public art trail with a difference 🐝 Gather the family and swarm to the city discover more: https://t.co/bjLALmQnIY pic.twitter.com/BJsiuD1xDY — Manchester City Council (@ManCityCouncil) August 8, 2018

Bee in the City Manchester

Wild in Art and Manchester City Council have brought Manchester’s communities together for Bee in the City this summer. There are over 100 large honeybees currently residing in the city, as well as 130 small bee sculptures, with this trail benefitting We Love Manchester and available until 23 September.

Spot the Michelin penguin as part of #maggiespenguinparade at St Peter’s Cathedral in Dundee. Painted by artist Judi Milne and Braeview Academy pupil Amy Lorimer the penguin joins 79 other sculptures in and around Dundee. Raising money for @maggiesdundee #penguininvasion pic.twitter.com/fgPKJyl6uG — Michelin Community (@MichelinCSR) July 2, 2018

Maggie’s Penguin Parade, Dundee

Penguins have hit the city of Dundee this summer in Maggie’s Penguin Parade, which benefits Maggie’s Centre. There are 69 hidden in the city until 7 September, with more elsewhere. The mould for the unique penguin sculpture was designed by artist and Senior Lecturer at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art, Janice Aitken after researching penguins at St Andrew’s Aquarium and a penguin specimen at the University of Dundee’s D’Arcy Thomson Museum.