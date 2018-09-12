Snails take over Brighton (& Hove actually) in latest fundraising arts trail

From this Saturday (15 September) Brighton and Hove will be full of giant snails as part of a fundraising art trail in aid of Martlets Hospice, with volunteers also on hand to help the public.

This year’s event is called Snailspace and follows 2016’s Snowdogs by the Sea trail, which raised over £300,000 for Martlets. Snailspace asks people to #BeMoreSnail: to slow down and make more time for the things that make them happy.

The snails, each sponsored by a local business and decorated by an artist, will have their own team of carers who will be out and about every weekend to help visitors to the event. Known as Route Masters, these volunteers will be on hand to answer questions, explain how and where to find all of the sculptures on the Snailway trail, download the app and help ensure that everyone taking part enjoys their visit.

❓ Where's that Snail? ❓ One more guess… the map is coming! Can you guess where you'll be finding a Snail along the Snailway? 🗺️ #BeMoreSnail pic.twitter.com/QbBuGKYr9O — Snailspace Brighton (@snailspacebh) September 6, 2018

There are 50 giant snail sculptures to find around Brighton and Hove for nine weeks until 18 November. They will then be brought together for a final time in a Farewell Event and finally auctioned to raise money for Martlets Hospice.

The giant snail sculptures will also be joined by more than 50 smaller snails as part of the Junior Snailway. Schools and youth groups are decorating their own snails, which will be displayed in accessible locations across the city.

Snailspace is being produced in partnership with Wild in Art.

Georgia Ellick, People Services Advisor, Martlets Hospice said: