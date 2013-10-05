Six charities fundraising from fibreglass animal sculptures

Following the success of Gromit Unleashed and GoGoGorillas raising £3.5m and £272,000 respectively from auctioning their large, decorated animal sculptures, I thought I’d put together a list of other charities and fundraising campaigns that have used this approach.

I believe CowParade started it all back in 1999, and now UK Fundraising’s adopted home town of Colchester has had its very own campaign this summer, with Colchester Zoo’s Stand Tall giraffes gracing the town.

How do the fibreglass sculptures raise funds? Often their plinths contain details of how to make a donation, but the bulk of the income comes when the items are auctioned at the end of the display.

