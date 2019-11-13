Who’s moving? New Fundraising Directors for Breast Cancer Haven & Starlight Children’s Foundation

New CEOs for Comic Relief and BHF, the appointment of Remember A Charity’s next Chair, a new Executive Director of Fundraising & Marketing for Cancer Research UK, and Fundraising Directors for Breast Cancer Haven and Starlight Children’s Foundation are among the latest charity mover news.

BHF appoints Dr Charmaine Griffiths as CEO

Dr Charmaine Griffiths will return as BHF‘s new Chief Executive in February 2020. Griffiths is a former Executive Director of Strategy & Performance at the charity and led the development of its previous strategy, winning the Best Strategic Transformation category at the Chief Strategy Officer Awards 2014. She is currently the Chief Operating Officer at the Institute of Cancer Research where she has a range of strategic and operational responsibilities. Her non-executive experience includes roles at the Human Tissue Authority, the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, Brain Research UK and the Cranfield Trust.

Alex Reid appointed new Comic Relief CEO

Alex Reid is leaving the Gates Foundation after ten years to take up the role of CEO at Comic Relief. Reid will be responsible for leading Sport Relief and Red Nose Day, and year round fundraising activity. Reid is currently Head of Global Campaigns at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle, leading the Goalkeepers initiative focused on accelerating progress on the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. She has previously served as a Trustee to Comic Relief and is set to start on Monday 2 March 2020 ahead of Sport Relief on 13 March 2020. Liz Warner, the current Chief Executive will leave Comic Relief to work in social enterprise at the end of November after three years at the helm. Ruth Davison, the Impact and Investment Executive Director, will act as Interim CEO.

Allan Freeman joins Remember A Charity as Chair

Remember A Charity has announced the appointment of fundraising specialist Allan Freeman as Chair of the campaign. With responsibility for guiding the 200-strong coalition of charities to meet its goal of making legacy giving a social norm, Freeman takes up the voluntary role with immediate effect. Freeman picks up the reins from interim chair Craig Fordham and former Chair Alex McDowell, who stepped down in December 2018. Both Fordham and McDowell remain on the Executive Committee, together with Fi Riley, Head of Legacy Marketing at British Heart Foundation and Clare Moore, Director of Legacies at Cancer Research UK. The board will continue to work closely with Remember A Charity’s staff team, led by Director Rob Cope.

Lindsey Cape joins Breast Cancer Haven as Fundraising Director

Breast Cancer Haven has appointed Lindsey Cape as Fundraising Director. Cape joins the charity from FareShare, where she has been the Head of Fundraising since September 2017. Under her leadership, FareShare gained a number of multi-year partnerships and voluntary income grew from £3.2m to £9.3m. She also oversaw The Daily Telegraph’s Christmas Appeal in 2018. Cape has 12 years’ experience in the fundraising sector, having previously worked with Sparks Charity, Outward Bound Trust, and Kids. Prior to joining FareShare, Lindsey worked with Macmillan Cancer Support – first as a Fundraising Manager and then as an Area Fundraising Manager – where she was a member of the regional fundraising leadership team in London and the South East.

New Director of Fundraising & Marketing for Starlight Children’s Foundation

Starlight Children’s Foundation has appointed two new senior positions to drive forward growth in income to support new services. Sarah Woods has been appointed as Director of Fundraising & Marketing. Having led on many multi-strand Comic Relief campaigns, Woods brings 15 years’ experience of delivering successful marketing campaigns to support fundraising initiatives to raise millions of pounds. Sam Butler has been hired as Head of Public Fundraising, bringing experience from St John Ambulance and the Tibet Relief Fund. The newly established team will focus on promoting social and digital fundraising ideas, tools and platforms as well as the more established strengths of Starlight in corporate, events and Individual Giving.

Kate Sayer appointed as new Bond Board Chair

Kate Sayer has been appointed as Bond’s new Board Chair and will be starting in mid-November for the start of a 3-year term. Kate Sayer succeeds Caroline Nursey who took over as Chair in 2017. Sayer was previously a partner at charity auditors Sayer Vincent. Since retiring from audit, Kate has a portfolio of consultancy clients, including some INGOs, and particularly works with organisations to develop their approaches to risk management and decision-making. Kate is also a visiting lecturer at Cass Business School and a trustee of the Association of Chairs as well as a non-executive Director of Charity Bank.

Robin Boles to retire as CEO of In Kind Direct

After 22 years at the helm, Robin Boles, the founding CEO of In Kind Direct will be retiring from her position in December 2019. The charity, which was founded by HRH The Prince of Wales in 1997 has supported 10,000 charities around the UK and works with 1,200 donor companies. Boles’s successor will be announced later this month. With her in-depth knowledge of the finance function, business strategy, legal matters, governance, operational business and e-commerce expertise, Boles will be looking to take on a couple of commercial, non-executive positions in London or Scotland. She will also work with consultancies as a senior advisor and subject matter expert on ethical and sustainable business practices.

WaterAid welcomes four new Trustees

WaterAid has welcomed four new Trustees following their appointment at the charity’s Annual General Meeting in London on 11 October. The new Trustees are Alyson Clark; Harpinder Collacott; Guido Schmidt Traub; and Hilary Wild. Those retiring are Anna Segall and Peter Newman. Clark is currently the General Counsel for GE Renewable Energy. Collacott has led Development Initiatives, an organisation providing data-driven analysis to support poverty eradication, as Executive Director since 2015 and is also a Trustee of BOND. Traub is Executive Director of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and Wild is a is a chartered accountant whose prior appointments include roles with the World Agroforestry Centre UNESCO and senior positions in World Health Organisation, UNICEF and Kleinwort Benson.

Cancer Research UK appoints Executive Director of Fundraising & Marketing

Cancer Research UK has appointed Philip Almond as Executive Director of Fundraising and Marketing. Almond will be responsible for leading the charity’s brand, marketing and mass fundraising teams, including events and campaigns such as Race for Life and Stand Up To Cancer, as well as legacies and the charity’s chain of 600 high street shops. He will also focus on how the charity builds long-term relationships with its volunteers and donors. Almond brings a wealth of marketing experience to the charity. He spent six years at the BBC as chief marketing officer, and prior to that worked at Diageo for 17 years. Most recently he has founded and run his own marketing and coaching consultancy.