Who’s Moving? FRAME appoints its first CEO, plus more charity recruitment news 

FRAME has appointed its first CEO, while Lloyd Bank Foundation’s first and only Grant Manager for Wales is retiring – amongst other sector moving news.

Lloyds Bank Foundation Grant Manager for Wales retires

Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales is saying goodbye to its first and only grant manager for Wales after 23 years. Mike Lewis, 59, from Brecon, is retiring from the Foundation and worked as a manager for Lloyds Banking Group for 14 years before joining it. Since then he has held roles as a trustee with the Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA), as the Wales representative of the UK grants committee with Comic Relief and chaired the Wales Funders Forum. Lewis also helped set up the Wales Advisory Group that now has members across the Welsh Government and local government, WCVA, charities, sector experts and Lloyds Banking Group Wales Ambassador, and is currently a Wales National Advisory Committee member for BBC Children in Need.

Image credit: Aled Llywelyn

NSPCC appoints Director of Communications and Marketing

The NSPCC has appointed David Hamilton as Director of Communications and Marketing. Hamilton is joining the charity from the same position at The Scout Association. At Scouts, he introduced a strategy to modernise the movement’s image and increase its reach, relevance and reputation, and in 2018, launched a new brand for the 113-year-old movement. In his new role, Hamilton will be responsible for NSPCC and Childline marketing and communications activity across the UK. He will lead a team of over 100 people across public relations, media, marketing, digital, data insights and volunteer and staff communications.

Blue Cross welcomes Chris Burghes as CEO

CEO of Blue Cross, Sally de la Bedoyere, will be stepping down at the end of June to retire after five years. The charity has announced the appointment of Chris Burghes who will join to lead the organisation from 1 June 2020. Burghes was previously the CEO of the Royal Free Charity, the charitable arm of the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. He has a wealth of experience in the day-to-day management of charities, gained both at the Royal Free and the Fire Fighters Charity.

Three trustees for Sulets

Student homes charity Sulets, one of the largest student accommodation providers in Leicester, has appointed three new trustees, including a new Chairman, to its Board as it looks to grow its presence and investment in the city and provide more affordable accommodation. Entrepreneur Paul Groves (pictured) is the newly appointed Trustee Board Chairman and is currently COO at energy technology company Arq. Richard Osborne, Regional Director of Excello Law, and Tim Matthews, who has held leadership positions at Wolseley UK, T.M. Lewin and Wickes, also join the board. All three will be at the heart of the decision-making process, and bring commercial experience to Sulets. They will provide expert knowledge as the company seeks to own and develop its own property to invest in Leicester and bring more affordable rent to students in the city.

First CEO for FRAME

FRAME, the medical research charity committed to reducing the number of animals used in scientific testing, has appointed its first Chief Executive Officer. Celean Camp has joined FRAME from the Association of Child Protection Professionals, where she was Director and responsible for delivering the organisation’s strategic plan and its services across the UK. Her previous roles have included Operations Manager at Accessible Arts & Media and Charity Manager at the Institute for Effective Education. Celean has a MA Hons in Psychology from the University of Aberdeen and a MSc in Psychology from the Open University.

Image: FRAME CEO, Celean Camp (left) and FRAME Chair of Trustees, Dr Anna Cadogan (right).

And finally:

International Federation of Robotics elects new President & VP

Professional non-profit organisation the International Federation of Robotics has elected Milton Guerry as its new President, and Klaus Koenig as Vice President. Guerry heads the SCHUNK USA team as its President based in Morrisville, North Carolina. He is also a member of the Robotic Industries Association’s (RIA) Board of Directors, and began his career in the automotive industry. Koenig serves as CEO of KUKA’s Robotics division based in Augsburg, Germany. He joined KUKA AG in July 2017 as Chief Operating Officer, before which he had held various leadership positions in the German automotive industry.