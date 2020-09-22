Global Citizen Prize seeks nominations for new UK’s Hero Award category

Global Citizen is inviting nominations for individuals or organisations for its Global Citizen Prize: UK’s Hero Award.

The deadline for entries is tomorrow: Wednesday 23 September.

Global Citizen is hosting its second-annual Global Citizen Prize in December 2020, which recognises those ‘making extraordinary efforts for the world’s most vulnerable people’.

This year, the Global Citizen Prize 2020 will be awarded in the categories of World Leader, Youth Leadership, Business Leader, and Global Citizen of the Year, as well as in a new Global Citizen Prize award category specifically for outstanding individuals in the UK.

The new category, the Global Citizen Prize: UK’s Hero Award, will honour an activist who has shown exceptional commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals. The winner will receive a prize of $10,000 to help support their projects to advance progress towards the SDGs.

For this year, nominees should be a person, group or organisation that has made a significant contribution to their local community in tackling climate change.

The eligibility and criteria for each prize category is outlined in the nomination submission form.