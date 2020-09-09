From board games to marathons: virtual fundraising events round up

Virtual fundraising event news, including next month’s launch of Dementia UK’s board game challenge, Raise Your Game, Cruse Bereavement Care’s first The Big Coastal Challenge, and the return of Breast Cancer Care’s Tour de Law.

Dementia UK launches virtual board game challenge

This October, Dementia UK’s new fundraising event, Raise Your Game, will see people across the UK getting out their games, from Jenga to Snakes and Ladders and Scrabble. Families are invited to spend time together (either virtually, socially distanced or within their household) having fun, as well raising awareness and funds for more of Dementia UK’s dementia specialist Admiral Nurses. Fundraisers will be getting involved in a number of different events, from 24-hour board game marathons to whole villages throwing the dice.

Hilda Hayo, CEO of Dementia UK and Chief Admiral Nurse, said:

“People affected by dementia can feel isolated, and straightforward games can be an excellent way to help them communicate and have fun. Our first-ever Raise Your Game fundraising event is a welcome addition to our events calendar. It will no doubt bring many families together in the face of one of the most challenging health conditions out there, whilst also raising money for more dementia specialist Admiral Nurses.”

Tour de Law for Breast Cancer Now returns with a twist

From Monday 12 to Sunday 18 October, barristers and solicitors from across the UK will take part in Breast Cancer Now’s annual charity cycle race, Tour de Law.

Due to the pandemic, Tour de Law is back with a twist. Barristers’ chambers and law firms can enter their team(s) of up to 10 participants and can enter unlimited number of teams, taking part on road bikes, static bikes at home or in the gym, with Breast Cancer Now able to arrange static bikes in the office, for those who wish.

Since its inception in 2012, Tour de Law has raised over £600,000 for the charity, with a total of 136 teams taking part. In order to adapt and innovate during the pandemic, this year participants will track their distance through Strava, linked to their team’s JustGiving page.

Cruse Bereavement Care launches The Big Coastal Challenge

Cruse Bereavement Care has launched its latest fundraising initiative, The Big Coastal Challenge, asking people to run, walk, cycle or swim the length of the UK’s coastline – 18,358km – in October, to virtually ‘wrap our arms’ around the UK.

Participants can choose both the distance they want to cover as well as how they want to cover it, and how long they take to do it. So they could, for example:

Swim ‘around’ St. Mary’s, a little island off the coast of Cornwall – at 14 km this is 19 laps of a 25 m pool a day throughout October

Walk a kilometre a day (with weekends off) to achieve Ballycastle to the Giant’s Causeway – 20.5 km

Take on the task of cycling from Penzance to Bristol – 371 km

The distances covered during October will be combined with the aim of reaching the target of 18,358km.

Great Guide Dogs Virtual Dog Show raises over £6,000

The Great Guide Dogs Virtual Dog Show raised £6,351 for the charity, receiving a total of 615 entries across ten categories. The charity launched the event to help it continue to raise funds to support the sight loss community during the pandemic.

It was supported by a host of celebrities, including Ainsley Harriott, Katrina from Katrina & The Waves (main image) Russell Watson, Sean Fletcher (pictured above) and Nicola Walker, who all sent in photos of themselves with their dogs, to inspire dog owners across the nation to take part. Participants were asked to submit a photo or video, and to get their friends and family to “like” their entries and donate.

Virgin Money London Marathon sells out

General entries to the first virtual Virgin Money London Marathon have sold out with 45,000 places taken up for this version of the event.

Following the announcement that the London Marathon could not take place in its usual format on Sunday 4 October, runners across the UK – and worldwide – were invited to complete The 40th Race – Your Way.

Participants have 23 hours 59 minutes and 59 seconds to run, jog or walk the 26.2 mile distance on the course of their choice, anytime from 00:00 to 23:59:59 BST on Sunday 4 October. A new app is being developed, powered by TCS, to enable participants to log their 26.2 miles and earn the unique finisher medal and New Balance finisher T-shirt.