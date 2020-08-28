Morrisons Foundation invites charities to apply for funding boost

The Morrisons Foundation is encouraging charities to apply for funding, with grants of up to £25,000 available for projects to help local communities.

The Morrisons Foundation is now celebrating its fifth anniversary, and has supported more than 2,500 charities since launch, donating £30million to date.

Crisis, RBLI, Hope for Justice, Shelter Scotland, Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and The National Literacy Trust are among those to have received support.

It is now encouraging more local charities to apply. While up to £25,000 is available, the emphasis is on smaller amounts to enable it to support more charities.

Morrisons Foundation Trustee, David Scott said: