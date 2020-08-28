Morrisons Foundation invites charities to apply for funding boost

The Morrisons Foundation is encouraging charities to apply for funding, with grants of up to £25,000 available for projects to help local communities.
The Morrisons Foundation is now celebrating its fifth anniversary, and has supported more than 2,500 charities since launch, donating £30million to date.
Crisis, RBLI, Hope for Justice, Shelter Scotland, Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and The National Literacy Trust are among those to have received support.
It is now encouraging more local charities to apply. While up to £25,000 is available, the emphasis is on smaller amounts to enable it to support more charities.
Morrisons Foundation Trustee, David Scott said:
“I’m immensely proud that we have been able to donate ten of millions of pounds to worthwhile charities throughout Great Britain. In the past 5 years we have been able to support charity projects that have made a big difference in their communities from providing care to the elderly, people with complex needs as well as children in schools by donating books on World Book Day in partnership with The National Literacy Trust.”
“In response to the Covid-19 pandemic we created the Homeless Support Fund, which in just 12 weeks donated more than £500,000 to nearly 100 charities throughout the country that provide support to the most vulnerable who are at particular risk to the virus in our society, such as Crisis who we gave grant of £10,000 in support of their ‘Home for All’ campaign.”
Get free email updates
Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]