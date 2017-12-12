Grow Wild funding now available for 2018

Lemos&Crane has again partnered with Grow Wild UK, led by the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew to offer community groups funding to transform their local spaces.

Applications are now open, with Grow Wild‘s community grants for 2018 offering funding of £2,000 or £4,000 to groups and projects that:

Stand out from the crowd

Focus on UK native wildflowers, plants and/or fungi, highlighting the importance of these species for the environment, and for quality of life

Will engage one or more of these groups: Young people aged 12-18, students and young people aged 18-25, people living in urban areas, people experiencing hardship and reduced access to services, adults that are less engaged with their community and environmental activities

Will encourage large-scale community involvement, ideally in the hundreds.

Will deliver the project in a space or location that is accessible to the general public

The partnership has already seen thousands of seed kits for wild flowers, as well as many small grants, distributed to community and other organisations, including prisons, social housing, supported housing and schools, in Lemos&Crane’s network. Previous projects to have benefitted include Beateroute Arts ‘Listen! What Grows Here’, which engaged young people aged 8-12 and the wider community in UK native fungi through art, music and fashion, and The Comfrey Project’s ‘Foraging Hedgerow’ in Gateshead, which brought refugees and asylum seekers together with the broader community in a project that included building a foraging hedge and sowing and growing native wildflowers and plants.

The deadline for entries is 15 January. More information is available on the Grow Wild site.

