The Society Foundation seeks applications for Summer 2018 funding round

Posted by on 13 September 2018 in News
The Society Foundation is looking for charity and community groups with an income of under £500,000 to help through its Summer 2018 round.

The funding round is open until 28 September.

The Society Foundation offers micro- of up to £2,000 to small or growing organisations that help people move towards paid employment who are either ex-offenders, the recently homeless or vulnerably housed, or 16-24 year olds not in employment, education or training.

It is particularly interested in providing funding for capacity building activities, including IT infrastructure and equipment, staff training and development, and external consultancy/support.

More information and an application form is available on the Foundation’s site.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

