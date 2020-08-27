Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

GivingTuesday launches coaching & micro-grant programme for grassroots leaders

27 August 2020
GivingTuesday is offering grassroots leaders coaching and micro-grants through new ‘learning collective’ the Starling Collective.

The Starling Collective offers coaching, peer learning and connection to GivingTuesday’s global leader network, as well as microgrants to jumpstart or accelerate on-the-ground work.

It is now seeking applications from anywhere in the world, from organisations or individuals with ‘innovative approaches to catalyzing generosity, empathy, equity and justice’, with a deadline of 1 September.

 

 

The initial funding pool is $250,000 USD, with most grants awarded expected to be between $2,500 and $7,500.

Applications will be reviewed by a team of regional directors, and evaluated on the following criteria: Leadership and Vision, Potential Impact, Ingenuity and Creativity, Focus on Generosity, Cultural Relevance, Diversity and Belonging, Measurable Goals, Clear Plan.

Those successful will be notified by 6 October. They will then receive coaching and peer support alongside their grant, within a virtual learning community.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

