Government funding on offer to help charities go digital

The Government has announced £1 million funding to support programmes helping charities to improve their digital skills.

The Digital Leadership Fund is open to organisations that are currently providing training to improve charities’ digital skills. It is aimed at providing industry leaders with free access to training or heavily subsidised courses to boost their digital skills and develop a wider understanding of how technology can help them fulfil their mission.

Training available will include learning how to maximise online fundraising tools, build a social media presence or modernise operational delivery by embedding updated IT systems. It may also include learning how to harness emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to achieve charitable objectives.

Jeremy Wright, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said:

“We want charitable organisations to thrive in the digital age and are committed to helping them get the most out of technology, which can act as an enormous force for good. “Through this programme, charity leaders will have more opportunities to enhance skills and boost employee confidence while creating a greater and more positive impact on people and their communities.”

The programme is in addition to the £400,000 Digital Inclusion Fund launched in August to help older and disabled people acquire digital skills.

Applications close on Friday 7 December.