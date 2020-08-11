Fundraising Institute of New Zealand launches emergency international matched funds appeal

New Zealand’s membership body for professional fundraisers & charities, FINZ, has launched an emergency appeal to help plug the gap in its income caused by the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, and prevent its potential closure.

With the crisis resulting in a NZ$70,000 shortfall in income for the Fundraising Institute of New Zealand (FINZ), it is running an international matched giving emergency fundraising appeal.

The Institute is asking fundraisers to be #hereforFINZ, and contribute financially. Donations up to $20,000 will be matched by a mixture of suppliers and fundraising friends throughout Australasia, UK and Canada including Precision@Soar, SOFII, the Institute for Sustainable Philanthropy, and FundraisingEverywhere.

FINZ EMERGENCY APPEAL – Can you help save FINZ? NZ’s professional fundraising association is under threat of closure but Kiwi fundraisers need FINZ now more than ever. Please give generously @ https://t.co/lnVj5DlJu6 & your gift will be doubled! #hereforfinz @FINZnewzealand — The SOFII team (@SOFIIisHOT) August 7, 2020

In a direct mail letter sent out to fundraisers and featured in a case study on the SOFII site, Michelle Berriman, FINZ Executive Director, explains that the crisis saw FINZ move swiftly to support fundraisers through a shift in its education programme to provide webinars, advice and guidance, online groups and events, and more, enabling it to educate 1,100 between January and April, compared to 250 in the same period last year.

But, with most of this free, and its usual income generating events cancelled, it has suffered a serious shortfall in funds, leaving it at risk.

However, the letter says, it has rallied the support of sponsors, suppliers and fundraising friends, who have collectively pledged more than $20,000 and now it is calling on fundraisers to ‘become part of fundraising history’ and donate.

FINZ is not alone among sector organisations to have asked for help. In France, the Association Française de Fundraisers is running its first ever crowdfunding appeal to help it replace some of the income lost as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, and enable it to continue its work.

The AFF is hoping to raise €40,000 – enough to ensure 31 days of operation, and is currently just over halfway to meeting its target, with some 260 people having donated.

Like FINZ, the AFF has funded itself through events and activities since launching 30 years ago, and has seen its income plummet with the pandemic forcing the cancellation of many of those planned for this year while at the same time it has increased its digital content to better support members.

Meanwhile, the Italian Fundraising Association (ASSIF) recently reported that it trebled its income over the past three years. This growth has enabled it to weather the Covid storm so far and continue its activities during lockdown. More on this can be read in a recent story on the European Fundraising Association’s website.