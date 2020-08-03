Grants from £500 to £20,000 available for local good causes

Grants of between £500 and £20,000 are available for local charities and good causes, due to a boost in funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Applications are open until Wednesday 19 August and organisations can apply to one of four trusts, depending on the aim of their project:

Postcode Neighbourhood Trust will help good causes affected by COVID-19. Groups looking to adapt or expand services, or to increase their resilience should apply.

People's Postcode Trust funds projects aimed at promoting human rights, combatting discrimination and helping to prevent poverty.

Postcode Community Trust supports initiatives working to improve health and wellbeing in communities, including those that look to reduce isolation. The Trust also supports projects that increase participation in arts and physical recreation.

Postcode Local Trust is for groups looking to increase community access to outdoor space and improve biodiversity. Groups looking to improve sustainability or combat climate change are also encouraged to apply.

Short funding guides and an eligibility quiz can be found on each trust website to help applicants.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said:

“Over the past few months we’ve seen the important role that grassroots good causes play in communities throughout Britain. “I’m delighted that players of People’s Postcode Lottery are able to support these organisations with this funding opportunity. Nearly £7 million will be awarded in grants, so I urge smaller, local good causes and groups to visit the trust websites, see where their project would best fit and get applying.”

A minimum of 32% of each ticket goes directly to charities. Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500 million for 7,500 good causes across Britain and internationally since 2005.