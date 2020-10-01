People’s Postcode Lottery launches £3 million Postcode Recovery Fund

Funding is available for charities with ideas to help communities across Britain recover from problems highlighted or exacerbated by the pandemic from the new £3 million Postcode Recovery Fund.

Charities can apply for between £500,000 and £1 million in funding. Priority areas for support include educational inequalities, homelessness, domestic violence, health and wellbeing, poverty, social exclusion and isolation. Applications where there are other clear benefits to the community will also be considered.

The funding will come from the Postcode Dream Trust, which was created to provide opportunities for charities to deliver their dream projects through collaboration. The Trust’s work has been realigned this year to support Covid-19 recovery efforts.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery said:

“Charities across the country have been doing tremendous work to support the people who rely on them in times of need. Many of our supported charities have adapted to meet the enhanced needs of communities during the pandemic. “This fund will give charities an important opportunity to innovate in a way which will provide lasting benefit, thanks to the support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery. “We recognise that without additional intervention there is a real risk that the effects of the pandemic will be irreversible for the most vulnerable in our society.”

Applications for the Postcode Recovery Fund can be made from today (1 October) until 30 October.

There is a three-stage application process:

Stage 1 invites charities to submit the high level details of their project and the problems they are trying to solve.

Stage 2 involves the shortlisted projects submitting a more detailed project application.

Stage 3 will invite the best entries to give a formal presentation to an assessment panel.

The successful applications will be announced in March 2021.