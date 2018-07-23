Local charities offered £3m in funding by People’s Postcode Lottery

Local charities and community groups will shortly be able to apply for grants from a £3 million fund raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Eligible organisations will be able to apply for grants of between £500 and £20,000 to support projects which will help people in the area and their communities.

The funding is available through three trusts which focus on different themes:

People’s Postcode Trust supports projects aimed at promoting human rights, employability and combatting poverty

supports projects aimed at promoting human rights, employability and combatting poverty Postcode Community Trust focuses on initiatives that benefit communities through the delivery of grass-roots health and wellbeing programmes

focuses on initiatives that benefit communities through the delivery of grass-roots health and wellbeing programmes Postcode Local Trust looks for applications that aim to improve biodiversity and outdoor spaces.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “I’m very excited to see the applications come in this year from across Great Britain. Across the three trusts, a huge variety of projects can benefit and I’d urge groups to take a look at the websites, see where their project fits and get applying!”

In the last funding round over 350 projects were awarded with grants. Projects funded included those run by sports clubs, mental health groups, and wildlife conservation charities.

Applications are open from 1 August until the 15 August 2018. Details of the funding and how to apply are available from the respective trusts’ websites:

• People’s Postcode Trust

• Postcode Local Trust

• Postcode Community Trust

A minimum of 32% from every People’s Postcode Lottery ticket goes directly to good causes. To date players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £320 million for more than 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

SEE ALSO: People’s Postcode Lottery is part of world’s largest private charity donor in 2016

WATCH: People’s Postcode Lottery – how it works?