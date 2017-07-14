£3m People’s Postcode Lottery’s Dream Fund opens

Charities and community groups across Britain can now apply to a £3 million fund from the People’s Postcode Lottery to help “bring their dream project to life”.

The Dream Fund, now in its eighth year, is the largest to date, with a top award of £1 million and a total value of £3 million. This year the funding will be awarded over two years.

So far over £7.3 million has been awarded from the Fund to 24 projects across Britain.

Collaboration

The Dream Fund encourages collaboration between charities and good causes. Previous winners have included Heritage Heroes, a joint project between Canal & River Trust and Help for Heroes, and Missing People’s ‘Child Rescue Alert’.

Charitable purposes

Applications are invited from projects that fit within one or more of the following purposes:

supporting families;

improving people’s lives through animals;

green communities

increasing life chances for young people.

Clara Govier, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “I am proud that players of People’s Postcode Lottery will be awarding an impressive £3 million to winners of the 2018 Dream Fund. The Dream Fund is one of the highlights of the People’s Postcode Lottery charity calendar and we are always excited to see the bold and courageous ideas submitted. If you’ve got an idea or a project that you think is a little bit different then this is the funding opportunity for you. Good luck to all applicants.”

Applications for the Dream Fund are open from Friday 14 July until Tuesday 22 August 2017. Winners will be announced in January 2018.

People’s Postcode Lottery

People’s Postcode Lottery is a charity lottery in which layers play with their postcodes to win cash prizes, while raising money for charities and good causes across Great Britain and globally. A minimum of 30% goes directly to charities and players have raised £212.8 million for good causes across the country.

In practice People’s Postcode Lottery manages multiple society lotteries promoted by different charities.

