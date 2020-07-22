Free event listings offered on Findarace.com until end of year

RaceNation and finderace.com have partnered to offer event organisers free listings on Findarace.com until the end of the year.

The collaboration is the first time the two brands have come together to increase event organisers’ exposure and help them reduce the costs of hosting events.

By listing their events on findarace.com, an online event listing and registration website for mass participation events, organisers have the opportunity to increase their publicity and entries by selling tickets to a new audience, with no fees or commission charged on sales until 2021. In turn, charities will be able to increase fundraising opportunities though RaceNation’s integrated SportsGiving platform.

Will Golder, Director of RaceNation said:

“RaceNation is committed to doing everything we can to rebuild the industry following the devastating impacts of Covid-19 on so many events across the UK. By combining our fully integrated online entry and fundraising platform with the online presence and reach of findarace.com, we are able to offer the industry a lifeline in generating ticket sales ready for the return of mass participation events without organisers losing valuable revenue. We’re encouraging any UK event of any size that would like to take advantage of this offer to get in touch.”

Rob Farrow of findarace.com added:

“We’re delighted to be working with RaceNation to help Race Organisers find new participants without any additional marketing cost. Free use of findarace.com for RaceNation clients will lower event costs, increase exposure and lead to more participants – real tangible benefits to help them bounce back from COVID-19.”

Along with this announcement, RaceNation is also working on multiple campaigns

to support the rebuild of the event sector, and recently announced a partnership

with The National Running Show to host the first ever Event Village for its 27,000

visitors to sign up to any race in the country under one roof.