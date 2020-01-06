£11.5m raised by 2019 Prudential RideLondon events – & other event news

Last year’s Prudential RideLondon events raised £11.5m for charity, while swimming heroes Mark Foster and Duncan Goodhew urge people to take part in this year’s Swimathon – and other charity event news.

£11.5m raised by 2019 Prudential RideLondon events

Participants in the 2019 Prudential RideLondon events (main image) raised £11.5 million for charity, under 2018’s £13m record amount, and bringing the total raised for good causes to more than £77 million in the first seven years of the festival of cycling. Alzheimer’s Society raised more than £450,000, making the charity the most successful fundraisers from the event. Macmillan Cancer Support and Prostate Cancer UK were among the many other charities that raised six-figure sums.

The 2020 event will take place over the weekend of 15-16 August. It was announced last year that London Marathon Events Ltd has been appointed to deliver RideLondon from 2021 to 2030.

The programme currently features seven different events, ranging from FreeCycle, which gives riders of all ages and abilities the opportunity to cycle on traffic-free roads through the centre of London, to mass participation rides over 19, 46 and 100 miles through London and Surrey, the Brompton World Championships Final and UCI WorldTour races for the world’s top professional male and female cyclists.

Team GB’s Mark Foster & Duncan Goodhew urge Swimathon 2020 sign-ups

Team GB’s Mark Foster and Duncan Goodhew are urging people to sign up to Swimathon 2020, which takes place from 27-29 March. Foster, the former World, European and Commonwealth champion, who set eight world records during a glittering career is supporting the campaign, alongside Olympic gold medallist Duncan Goodhew. Returning for its 33rd year, Swimathon 2020 is hoping to encourage more than 21,000 swimmers nationwide to sign up and dive in to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

Children with Cancer UK named RUNFEST Charity of the Year 2020

The Richmond RUNFEST has announced Children with Cancer UK as its Charity of the Year for 2020. Over 150 runners will be taking on the Kew Gardens 10k, the Richmond Half & Richmond Marathon for Children with Cancer UK on 12 & 13 September. Money raised will go directly into funding research to improve survival rates of children with cancer and raise awareness to inspire others to help. Every Children with Cancer UK runner will get frequent training and fundraising tips as well as two training days with the RUNFEST team and a VIP party for their family and friends at the post-race music festival.

Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials chooses Alzheimer’s Research UK as 2020 Charity of the Year

Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials has named Alzheimer’s Research UK as its 2020 charity of the year following a record number of applicants. The Burghley team chose the charity owing to its dedication to making breakthroughs in the diagnosis, treatment and cure for Alzheimer’s.

Tikiboo & London Landmarks Half Marathon

For the first time London Landmarks Half Marathon has partnered with an activewear brand, Tikiboo, to produce a bespoke range of branded leggings for runners. 25% of each purchase will be going back to Tommy’s. The collection launched on 4 December and uses LLHM’s signature colours of yellow, pink and black. They include landmarks leggings that showcase London’s grandest landmarks and quirky hidden gems. Icons to spot include Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, the Shard and the Gherkin. This year’s event takes place on 29 March.