New support for mass participation events with creation of RaceNation Events

Event registration and fundraising platform RaceNation has partnered with Immortal Sport to create new mass participation events company RaceNation Events.

The new arm aims to support struggling mass participation event organisers and charities with funding and event delivery support.

Immortal Sport is the organiser of 12 events that raise funds for charities including Exmoor Triathlon Weekend, Salisbury Half Marathon and the Lemur Loop.

The move will see previous Immortal Sport directors Jody Foy and Lucy Ridout take up new roles with RaceNation Events.

Immortal Sport had been facing the prospect of not returning for 2021. The set-up of RaceNation Events means funding has been secured for Immortal Sport events and that the team is also ready to support other event organisers who might be in the same difficult position financially.

Jody Foy and Lucy Ridout, newly appointed Directors of RaceNation Events, said:

“Like so many other event companies, Immortal Sport was hit hard by the effects of Covid-19. Cancelling events for 2020 we faced the very real possibility that we might not be able to return in 2021 to the events we have dedicated our lives to.” “When chatting through the situation with Will Golder and the RaceNation team, we understood the impact Covid-19 was having on the industry and we knew something had to be done. Getting to work straight away on RaceNation Events we have managed to combine two incredibly strong teams with the funding and security that we can deliver the same great Immortal Sport events for 2021 and for years to come. It means so much to us that we can continue doing what we love.”

Will Golder, Director of RaceNation added:

“We have been doing everything we can to support the industry we so critically want to see back on its feet. Having worked with Immortal Sport for years we know how good they are and how amazing their events have been. Seeing their events cancelled, I wanted to come up with a solution that could immediately help them, but also benefit any other event director or business in the UK that needed support too. By combining their experience with the foundations of RaceNation, we’re delighted to be entering a new chapter with RaceNation Events and look forward to forging a long-term partnership with them and other events.”

RaceNation has already announced multiple campaigns to support the rebuild of the event sector, and a partnership with The National Running Show and findarace.com to help event organisers with their promotion. The pandemic has also seen RaceNation launch an Event Protect and Refund Protect service along with a new Virtual Events feature built into its platform to support all timings and results for virtual events taking place.