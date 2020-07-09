Champions for Children raises over £3.6 million

The Childhood Trust’s Champions for Children matched fundraising campaign has raised £3,623,289 in 10 days with 94 charities participating.

The campaign launched on 30 June and ended on 3 July. The funds will support the delivery of 94 projects providing emotional and practical support to London’s most disadvantaged children with the aim of helping over 100,000. Support will include meals, play activities, counselling and a wide range of recreational and leisure activities that will help children to recover.

Champions for Children was created in response to the coronavirus crisis following research by The Childhood Trust in March 2020 that found that 40% of the Trust’s charity partners were at risk of closing by September due to a loss of donations.

Over 7000 donors contributed to raising the £3.6m, a record for The Childhood Trust’s matched fundraising campaigns that have been responsible for raising more than £18m using The Big Give platform since 2013 to alleviate the impact of poverty for children living in London.

Laurence Guinness, Chief Executive of The Childhood Trust commented: