Charities invited to apply for new round of UK Aid Match

A new round of UK Aid Match is now open for applications from charities.

UK Aid Match is backed by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and matches public donations to charity appeals up to a maximum of £2 million each over a three-month period.

The FCDO has just launched the latest round of the scheme and is inviting applications for charities until 5pm on 18 December 2020.

This new round seeks applications that particularly focus on helping developing countries to combat the long-term impact of Covid-19, end preventable deaths through tackling malnutrition or malaria, and helping girls access quality education to transform their lives.

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Minister Baroness Liz Sugg commented:

“The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted us all, and the focus of this new funding will help tackle the global challenges that have become even more acute. Charities from across the UK can now apply for match funding to help address the long term impacts of Covid-19, end preventable deaths and support girls to receive a vital education.”

A webinar will take place at 10am tomorrow to explain the application process, and more information on eligibility and how to apply is available on the UK Aid Match site.