Week-long summer matched fundraising campaign Champions for Children launches

Summer matched fundraising campaign from The Big Give and The Childhood Trust, Champions for Children, launches today (23 June).

Launched in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on over 100,000 disadvantaged and vulnerable children across the capital, Champions for Children starts at 12pm and ends at 12pm on Tuesday 30 June.

It will raise funds for 95 participating charities, with over £1.5 million worth of match funding available. More than £900,000 of the match funds are being provided by The Childhood Trust.

The campaign is a development of organisations’ usual annual Summer Give, which raises money for charities running projects for disadvantaged children from London during the school holidays and has so far raised over £3.7m. This year’s campaign has been rebranded The Champions for Children with a broader objective to reflect the pandemic’s wide-ranging impact on society.

Donations can be made on The Big Give’s Champions for Children homepage where visitors can view the different charities participating, the funds raised and the causes they are supporting. These range from mental health support and food donations to education and activities during the school summer holidays. Donors can either choose a charity to support or provide a general donation which The Childhood Trust will disperse among charities that have not reached their fundraising target at the end of the campaign.

Alex Day, Director of the Big Give, commented: